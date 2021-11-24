Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Stylish Yet Warm Puffer Coat — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now
Since winter is almost here, it's just about time to break out your warmest jackets and other seasonal accessories. If you're still in the market for a winter coat, you'll want to check out this long puffer with a faux-fur collar from Cole Haan that will elevate all your cold-weather looks. Plus, it's on sale right now at Nordstrom for over 40 percent off ahead of Black Friday, bringing its price down to $158.
The Cole Haan Feather & Down Puffer Jacket features a long length that hits at the thigh with an asymmetrical front zipper and a chic faux-fur trim on the collar and hood. The filling is made from a 50/50 blend of feather and down, offering plenty of warmth for cold winter days. The coat also has two zippered front pockets for storing small essentials or keeping your hands warm. It's available in three chic colors: purplish gray, merlot red, and forest green, and it runs in sizes XXS to XL. And if you're interested in adding the jacket to your winter wardrobe, you'll want to act fast since some colors and sizes are already selling out.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $158 (originally $275)
Nordstrom shoppers also love the jacket, with many praising its comfort and style. "[It's] great quality and [is] a beautiful coat," one reviewer wrote. "This coat kept me warm all winter living in Chicago." Another five-star reviewer emphasized the "quality, style, [and] value," writing that "the fit is flattering and slim even though it's a puffer."
If you're looking for a stylish puffer jacket that will keep you warm throughout the colder months, you'll want to check out this pick from Cole Haan. And don't wait to shop, since it's only on sale for 42 percent off through Black Friday. The discount is part of Nordstrom's impressive selection of women's outerwear on sale, so you'll be sure to find a coat (or several) that fits your style this season.
