Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Stylish Yet Warm Puffer Coat — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now

The Cole Haan Feather & Down Puffer Jacket features a long length that hits at the thigh with an asymmetrical front zipper and a chic faux-fur trim on the collar and hood. The filling is made from a 50/50 blend of feather and down, offering plenty of warmth for cold winter days. The coat also has two zippered front pockets for storing small essentials or keeping your hands warm. It's available in three chic colors: purplish gray, merlot red, and forest green, and it runs in sizes XXS to XL. And if you're interested in adding the jacket to your winter wardrobe, you'll want to act fast since some colors and sizes are already selling out.