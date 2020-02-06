Cole Haan’s New Lightweight Oxfords Are Perfect for Traveling and Commuting

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

Dress shoes have never been known to be particularly comfortable, but Cole Haan has always sought to disrupt the traditional footwear scene with its hybrid styles of dress and athletic shoes. And with the brand's new ØriginalGrand Ultra collection, which includes two types of oxfords, you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style and polish.

The ØriginalGrand Ultra Plain Toe Oxford and ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford both feature modern suede or leather uppers, with cushioned foam soles that include the brand's signature Grandføam technology. And while the rubber bottom adds plenty of extra cushioning and comfort, it also maintains an ultra-lightweight feel, making the shoes easy to pack or wear during travel.

The ØriginalGrand Ultra Plain Toe Oxford

These sleek, suede oxfords are the perfect simple dress shoe to go with any outfit, whether you're dressing up or down. A cushioned footbed adds necessary comfort, while an internal Stitchlite bootie creates a sock-like feel, making the shoes easy to slip on and off. These oxfords come in gray with an ivory sole, tan with a brick-red sole, and dark blue with an ivory sole.

To buy: colehaan.com, $180

ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford

For a more elevated look, the Wingtip Oxfords also feature a bootie lining for supreme comfort and ease of wear. An Ortholite footbed in this version adds cushioning in every step. This oxford comes in six colorways, allowing you to choose from different shades of black and brown leather and various sole hues. Whether you're looking for a sleek, monochromatic shoe or a basic option with a small pop of color, the ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford has a style for you.

To buy: colehaan.com, $180

