You’d Never Guess These Stylish Leather Boots Are Waterproof — and They’re Over 60% Off Right Now

Cole Haan is known for its stylish yet comfortable and versatile shoes. In fact, an area where the brand really shines is waterproof leather. You'd never guess these chic leather booties can withstand rain and snow, but they're actually designed to stand up to the elements.

The Lyla Bootie from Cole Haan a great option if you're looking for a polished bootie that you can wear throughout the winter season and the unpredictable weather that comes with it. And there's no better time to shop, since Cole Haan is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items, making these shoes 60 percent off their original price of $250.

To buy: colehaan.com, $96 with code EXTRA20 (originally $250)

The boots hit at the ankle and come on and off easily thanks to side zippers. The padded sock lining and rubber outsole add comfort and mobility. In fact, the outsole features Cole Haan's GRANDFØAM technology, which incorporates foam to make shoes even more comfortable. A mini stacked heel adds just enough height to elevate your outfit, but still allows you to walk with ease. We love the look of the Harvest Brown leather, although these booties are also available in sleek black.

And while the Lyla Bootie is an undeniably stylish option that's deeply discounted, Cole Haan's sale also includes a wide variety of shoes for men and women, from sneakers to boots, that you won't want to miss.

