Nordstrom Shoppers Love These Stylish Leather Sneakers for Commuting, Travel, and More
If you're been working from home since March 2020, there's a good chance you haven't thought much about what you've been wearing on a daily basis, except for how comfortable your clothes are. And if you're returning to the office soon, our guess is that you don't want to compromise on comfort completely, even though you might be excited to start dressing up again.
As far as commuting- and office-appropriate footwear go, we found a pair of stylish leather sneakers available at Nordstrom. They'll add a sleek touch to your business casual outfits and will make your commute much more comfortable, especially if you do a lot of walking.
The Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker was inspired by a classic tennis sneaker, so it features a sleek design with clean lines in a low-top silhouette. The shoes have a cushioned footbed, a sturdy EVA midsole, and heel padding that's designed to hug your foot. You'll also find plenty of traction on the sole, including caps on the toe and heel for extra support.
The sneakers are available in three colors: black, ivory, and a silver, gray, and pink combination. So whether you're looking for a classic neutral sneaker or a pop of color to dress up your everyday outfits, you can find a pair that will fit your style.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $130
Nordstrom shoppers love the leather sneakers, giving them an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. They are "very trendy, not bulky, and easy to walk all day in," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented the sneakers' stylish look and comfortable feel. "Very comfy and cool," they wrote, noting that the ivory color is "not a stark white, which is nice and different." They added: "I have heel issues and these make me forget all about them!"
If you're looking for shoes that you can wear while commuting and through the rest of the day at the office, these Cole Haan sneakers will take you far, so you can maintain a stylish look without sacrificing comfort.
