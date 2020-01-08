These Lightweight, Packable Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

A comfortable pair of sneakers is a travel necessity, especially if you'll be doing a lot of walking on your trip. But shoes typically take up lots of precious luggage space, making them difficult to pack. Luckily, Cole Haan has a solution: the GrandPro Rally Sneakers. Impressively lightweight, these sleek leather shoes can be worn on the plane or tucked away in a suitcase. Even better, they're available in styles for both men and women, and versatile enough to be dressed up or down.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: zappos.com; colehaan.com, $130

Image zoom Courtesy of Cole Haan

To buy: colehaan.com, $150

The women's GrandPro Rally Sneaker is made from leather with hand-sewn detailing. The sole, which is constructed from a soft, foam-like rubber, provides plenty of cushion and support. Plus, foam in the internal footbed makes the shoe even more comfortable. You won't have to worry about slipping either, since the outsole is textured to provide traction. It comes in four colorways, so whether you're looking for a classic white sneaker with a pop of color or a metallic statement shoe, you can be sure to find the right fit.

Meanwhile, the men's version of the shoe, dubbed the GrandPro Rally Laser Cut Sneaker, is a modern take on the classic leather sneaker. This style includes the same foam and rubber sole and footbed that make it both lightweight and comfortable. Stylish perforations on the upper allow for increased breathability. And much like the women's sneaker, this shoe offers plenty of variety — there are five color options, including black, brown, gray, navy, and white.

