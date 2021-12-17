The Best Cold-weather Gear, According to Travel + Leisure Editors
Whether you're hitting the slopes this winter or exploring your own city as temperatures continue to drop in many places, cold-weather gear that will keep you warm all season long is an absolute necessity. Parkas, snow boots, neck gaiters, and more are must-have additions to your winter wardrobe, while a good insulated mug is an essential accessory for use at home and on-the-go.
We asked Travel + Leisure editors about their favorite winter gear, and they did not disappoint. This list of editor-loved products features both affordable and luxury products, including apparel and accessories from brands like Polartec, Athleta, and Canada Goose.
Keep scrolling for the best travel editor-approved winter gear you need this year.
All in Motion Polartec Fleece Gaiter
"As a runner, I look for ways to stay warm, but not too warm when I head out for a jog. I love this fleece gaiter (I have it in gray, white, and pink!) because it helps keep me warm, but I can also pull it up over my mouth so I'm not breathing in freezing cold air. This paired with my hat and gloves keeps me as toasty as I need to be on my morning runs." — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Content Director
To buy: target.com, $12
Rudsak Mandora Ski Parka
"This jacket checks off so many boxes for me: It's roomy, warm, and made to take a beating on the slopes while still retaining it's sleekness." — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Content Director
To buy: us.rudsak.com, $995
Merrell Thermo Glacier Mid Waterproof Boots
"The right footwear can often be the difference between a fun winter day and freezing your toes off. I'm fond of Merrell's lineup of heavy-duty winter boots, like the Thermo Glacier Mid Waterproof, which are fully insulated, impervious to snow and ice, and decked out with no-slip Vibram soles. They're just the thing whether you're trying snowshoeing for the first time or hiking through Midtown Manhattan to catch a glimpse of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree." — Paul Brady, Articles Editor
To buy: merrell.com, amazon.com, $180
Canada Goose Journey Boots
"Growing up in the South, I never realized how important a solid pair of winter boots truly is. Thankfully, these new Canada Goose boots — part of the brand's first footwear launch — have rescued my freezing toes and already taken me through a Canada ski trip and the start of the New York City winter with ease. I love the sporty, rugged-yet-stylish look (I have the white/snowcap shade, and I adore it), and I can't get over how comfortable they've been, even since the first wear." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: canadagoose.com, $750
Canada Goose Trillium Parka
"A classic, everyday parka that keeps you reliably warm and cozy even on the chilliest days is a staple that you will turn to year after year, so invest in a stylish coat built to last, like this Canada Goose Trillium Parka. The cinched waist and sleek design make this parka (available in a number of colors; I got Limestone) perfect for everything from cold days in the city to mountain adventures. I also love that the coat has a removable hood and interior backpack straps for easy transport (perfect for apres ski!)." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: canadagoose.com, $1,275
Athleta Altitude Tight in Polartec Power Stretch
"I'll admit it, I'm always cold and I never dress properly. If you find yourself in the same boat, Athleta's fleece-lined leggings are perfect. The lining is light yet effective, so they're warm and cozy but not too hot. The big difference here is the drawstring waistband; unlike other fleece leggings, these actually stay up! There is even a little zip pocket on the back for keys. I wear my leggings almost every time I downhill ski, and one of the most underrated features is they are thin enough so they don't irritate skin in a tight ski boot. Sizing is consistent with most leggings and they come in a variety of colors." — Jamie Aranoff, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: athleta.gap.com, $98
Halfdays Lawrence Jacket and Alessandra Pant
"We spent the pandemic lockdowns buying matching sweatsuits — or, at least, I did, inspired largely by a 'Sopranos' rewatch — and Halfdays' matching ski jacket and pant sets are the on-the-slopes equivalent. Halfdays, founded in Denver by women who love to ski for women who love to ski, is pretty much the must-have of skiwear this winter. The brand has phenomenal base layers, in addition to their jackets and snow pants, all of which come in a range of eye-catching colors, from its new 'spritz' shade (because who doesn't want Aperol-inspired outerwear?) to the 'it' color of last season, olive. This year, I'm heading to Vail with the Lawrence jacket in black and the Alessandra ski pants (which have a bootcut style) in olive." — Maya Kachroo-Levine, Luxury and Experiences Editor
To buy: (left) shop.halfdays.com, $365; (right) shop.halfdays.com, $225
Takeya Insulated Mug
"This thermos checks all the boxes. It looks great with a super sleek and intuitive Japanese design. It never leaks — even when it's rolling around at the bottom of my backpack for hours on end. And it keeps drinks piping (and I mean piping!) hot, no matter how frigid it is." — Hannah Walhout, Senior Editor
To buy: amazon.com, takeya.com, from $21 (originally $30)
Turtle Fur Fleece Headband
"I've owned, used, and loved some version of this fleece headband since high school. It keeps my ears toasty warm while accommodating a ponytail or a bun far better than a beanie." — Skye Senterfeit, Deputy Photo Editor
To buy: amazon.com, $13
American Giant Storm Full Zip Hoodie and Classic Sweatpants
"This heavyweight, water-resistant hoodie is a super fall-to-winter transition piece on its own, but also works as a great extra layer under a parka when it's really frigid outside. Mine is also part of my official winter road trip uniform; paired with heavy duty sweatpants, it's substantial enough to keep me warm during quick gas and snack stops without having to fully suit up in my winter coat." — Skye Senterfeit, Deputy Photo Editor
To buy: (left) american-giant.com, $178; (right) american-giant.com, $90