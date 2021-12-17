The Best Cold-weather Gear, According to Travel + Leisure Editors

"I'll admit it, I'm always cold and I never dress properly. If you find yourself in the same boat, Athleta's fleece-lined leggings are perfect. The lining is light yet effective, so they're warm and cozy but not too hot. The big difference here is the drawstring waistband; unlike other fleece leggings, these actually stay up! There is even a little zip pocket on the back for keys. I wear my leggings almost every time I downhill ski, and one of the most underrated features is they are thin enough so they don't irritate skin in a tight ski boot. Sizing is consistent with most leggings and they come in a variety of colors." — Jamie Aranoff, Associate Digital Editor