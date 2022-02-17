This French Press Coffee Maker Is Durable, Portable, and Great for Travel — and It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now
For avid coffee drinkers, traveling can easily disrupt your daily caffeine ritual. If you're headed on a hiking or camping trip, for example, you might be wondering how you're going to enjoy a delicious brew without access to your standard coffee maker (or favorite cafe). While a French press is a great option for any occasion, this stainless steel version from Coffee Gator is especially perfect for travel, meaning you can always have a good cup of joe, even if you're hundreds of miles from the nearest Starbucks. Plus, it's on sale right now for nearly 50 percent off, bringing the price down to just $28, so it's the perfect time to shop.
The Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker is made from stainless steel, which is impressively durable, unlike many glass French presses. Thanks to its insulation, it keeps coffee hot for up to an hour. With a 34-ounce capacity, the coffee maker can hold enough for four servings, making it perfect for both solo travelers and families. Like most coffee makers of this style, it comes with a vacuum-layered press with a pour spout, a spring-loaded filter, and a lid — but this one also features a cool-touch handle, so it's safe to use around little ones as well. One standout feature of this one is that it also comes with a mini canister where you can store beans or coffee grounds at home and during travel.
To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $55)
Amazon shoppers rave about this French press, giving it more than 4,700 five-star ratings. "When I travel for work, I can take the pot with me and not worry about breaking it in the process," one reviewer wrote. "I like that it keeps the coffee hot for the duration of my drinking."
Another reviewer complimented how well the coffee maker holds up on camping trips. "We even carried it in our packs during a sunrise hike to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park," they wrote. "We were the envy of dozens of arch onlookers who smelled our coffee at 6:30 a.m. while enjoying the view of the arch."
And you don't need to be an outdoorsman to appreciate this Amazon french press. Even if you don't camp, others noted that it's "perfect for hotel travel and for staying with friends who don't have coffee makers." One shopper, with an "aversion to hotel coffee," shared that it's also easy to clean and they're not worried it'll break in transit thanks to the sturdy design.
If you're looking for a sturdy, portable French press that you can use both at home and while you're traveling, don't miss out on this pick from Coffee Gator, especially while it's on sale for nearly 50 percent off on Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.