This French Press Coffee Maker Is Durable, Portable, and Great for Travel — and It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now

The Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker is made from stainless steel, which is impressively durable, unlike many glass French presses. Thanks to its insulation, it keeps coffee hot for up to an hour. With a 34-ounce capacity, the coffee maker can hold enough for four servings, making it perfect for both solo travelers and families. Like most coffee makers of this style, it comes with a vacuum-layered press with a pour spout, a spring-loaded filter, and a lid — but this one also features a cool-touch handle, so it's safe to use around little ones as well. One standout feature of this one is that it also comes with a mini canister where you can store beans or coffee grounds at home and during travel.