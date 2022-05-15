The 28 Best Coastal Grandmother Home Decor Items to Shop From Amazon's Hidden Beach-inspired Storefront
If you follow social media closely, you've likely seen that the "coastal grandmother" trend is having a major moment. TikTok user @lexnicoleta coined the term a few months ago in her now viral video, where she explained, "If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, interiors, and more, there is a good chance you might be a 'coastal grandmother.'" And since then, many of us have been trying to incorporate the relaxed, easy-breezy aesthetic into our lives.
Luckily, you don't have to live on the coast or even travel there anytime soon to bring some beachy vibes home with you because Amazon just launched a hidden storefront that has everything you need to create the ultimate "coastal grandmother" home. The curated section is full of home decor inspired by coastal nautical towns, including furniture, artwork, rugs, light fixtures, and more.
To help you get started, we've rounded up 28 of our favorite pieces from Amazon's Coastal Style section. Perhaps best of all, everything on our list is under $300 — yes, even the furniture pieces. And prices start at just $10, so you can add some "coastal grandmother" vibes to your home even if you're on a budget.
There is plenty of nautical-themed furniture in the section, including this striped accent chair and this cute end table that has knot accents. Or if you want to switch things up without buying all new furniture, consider a new rug or lighting fixture. These design items can easily transform the look of a room with minimal overhaul — and there are tons of beach-themed options included on our list below.
For those who just want to test the waters with the trend, we suggest sticking to smaller accent pieces that are much more affordable and easier to swap. We love this stylish rope mirror, this fun whale-shaped set of bookends, and this decorative pillow for some budget-friendly decor that will still give you that beachy vibe.
Whether you're looking to give your home a major overhaul or just add a few beachy accents here or there, there's something in this coastal-inspired decor section for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop them all.
Best Home Decor Accents
- GooBloo Woven Rope Basket, $35 (originally $39)
- Bella Decorative Whale Bookends, $35
- Creative Brands Wood Serving Bowl, $32
- Stonebriar Rope Mirror, $36 (originally $60)
- Yggqf Decorative Pillow, $10
- Koyal Wholesale California Driftwood, $45
- Nautical Knots by Hatcher and Ethan x Oliver Gal Art Print, $109 with on-site coupon (originally $129)
Best Furniture
- Christopher Knight Home Cecelia Swivel Chair, $219
- Decor Therapy Antique Navy Side Table, $161
- Sauder Dakota Lift-Top Coffee Table, $202
- Stone & Beam Modern Rustic End Table, $92
- Signature Design by Ashley Triptis Casual Armless Accent Chair, $118 (originally $200)
- Liberty Furniture Dockside Side Table, $251 (originally $307)
- Simplihome Entryway Bench, $173 (originally $359)
Best Lighting
- Henn&Hart Rattan Table Lamp, $69 (originally $80)
- Stone & Beam Ceramic Table Lamp, $76
- Signature Design by Ashley Madelief Faux Wood Resin Table Lamp, $68 (originally $110)
- Starry Lighting Woven Pendant Lamp, $100
- Staunton Collection Glass Pendant Light, $154
- Phansthy Sconce, $57 with on-site coupon (originally $60)
- Royal Copper Antique Nautical Floor Lamp, $127
Best Rugs
- Safavieh Natural Fiber Collection Jute Rug, $238
- NuLoom Thomas Paul Starfish Rug, $127
- NuLoom Hand Woven Jute Rug, $114 (originally $149)
- Nourison Jubilant Modern Coastal Blue Area Rug, $105 (originally $230)
- NuLoom Alisia Flatweave Jute Area Rug, $183 (originally $409)
- Safavieh Boston Collection Cotton Area Rug, $130
- Brumlow Mills Nautical Rope Printed Rug, $40
