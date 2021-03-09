Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Massager to Soothe Aching Feet

Even with the most comfortable walking shoes on, hours spent on your feet — whether for work or for play — can have you rubbing your arches by the day's end. And while the days of exploring a new city aren't here just yet, there's no time like the present to prepare for their long-awaited arrival.
The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is an at-home device that you can bring on the road to give your feet some TLC in your hotel room post-walking tour. Amazon currently has the best-seller marked down by 14 percent, saving shoppers $50. There's also an additional coupon for another $50 off.
And thanks to a limited-time offer from Cloud Massage specifically for Travel + Leisure readers, you can use the code 20Travel2021 at checkout for an extra 20 percent off that doubly discounted price. That means through March 30, you can save an additional $50 which brings the total price down to $200.
With more than 3,800 five-star reviews from customers who compare it to a real-life massage therapist, Cloud Massage's Shiatsu Foot Massager is one of Amazon's overall best-selling electric foot massagers. By implementing a deep kneading technique to improve blood flow, stimulate muscle recovery, relieve pain, and reduce inflammation, the at-home gadget is winning over shoppers — and their achy arches.
"I was super skeptical, but this thing rules," said one shopper. "I recommend this to anyone seeking pain relief from plantar fasciitis or just sore feet. My feet are basically the consistency of bricks and I'm on them all day for work walking around and even with great support from tennis shoes, they were still so painful. This is definitely going to help so much. Really glad I splurged and pulled the trigger on this purchase."
The on-sale massager is very customizable. Since it has an adjustable base, you can raise or lower the machine in order to focus on your feet, ankles, or even your calves. You can also choose from three intensity levels, ranging from gentle to strong.
"Better than a spa massage," one reviewer said. "You can set heat, roller pressure, and compression pressure to different levels of therapy depending on your needs at the time. Perfect after walking 18 holes of golf or pushing the jogging trail an extra mile."
