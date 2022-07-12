People Are Replacing Their Unsupportive Flip-flops With These Cushioned, Pain-free $29 Walking Sandals

Whether you'll be hitting the beach or pool this summer, or are just looking for a pair of comfortable sandals that you can slip on and off with ease, it can be hard to find an option that strikes a balance between comfort and style. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect pair in the Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals — and they're as little as $29 for Amazon Prime Day! But don't wait to shop, since the massive sale ends tomorrow.

The Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals feature stylish fabric straps (some options even have faux-leather and patent details) that make the flip-flops easy to dress up or down. Plus, the straps are adjustable, so you'll be able to find a comfortable, secure fit — that means no more slipping and sliding around as you walk. The sandals also have cushioned EVA and high-density foam footbeds with a 1.18-inch heel, offering plenty of support and shock absorption with every step. The synthetic soles provide light traction, which will allow you to walk on the beach, pool decks, and city streets with ease.

The sandals are available in a whopping 37 colors, including neutrals like black and navy, as well as bolder options, such as coral and lime green, so whether you're looking for a closet staple you can wear with practically any outfit or a pop of color for your travel wardrobe, you'll be able to find it in these flip-flops.

Amazon shoppers love the sandals, giving them more than 55,000 five-star ratings. They've even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer said the flip-flops are "the most comfy sandals I've ever worn." Another shopper said, "They feel great right out of the box, I can walk miles in them (city streets) comfortably and with no foot or leg problems."

Many more wearers emphasize that the sandals are perfect for travel, both for their comfort and how easy they are to pack. "These are very lightweight so they are great for travel, as they won't put you overweight in baggage and will dry off quickly, if they get wet," one wrote. Another added that they are their "go-to sandals for travel because they are comfortable, supportive and you can walk distances with them on."

A shopper with plantar fasciitis mentioned that before discovering the Clarks sandals, "I injured my left foot and right knee over the summer while wearing flimsy, flat sandals walking around the city." Now, they will "never go back to unsupportive sandals again." They added, "My pain levels have gone down tremendously" since they started wearing this pair of flip-flops, "and I walk with confidence now." Another wearer with plantar fasciitis shared that they've "never had pain in these shoes." In fact, they even said that the sandals feel "like walking on a cloud!"

If you're looking for your new favorite sandals, don't miss out on this pair from Clarks, especially while they're so deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. And at this price, you might even want to add more than one color to your cart.