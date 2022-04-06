These Best-selling Walking Sandals Are Incredibly Comfortable and Supportive — and Prices Start at Just $28
While it's relatively easy to find a pair of sneakers or boots that's comfortable and supportive enough for a day on your feet, it's trickier to find sandals that will get you through a day of sightseeing pain free. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found their ideal pair in the Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-flops. Nearly 50,000 of them have given the sandals a five-star rating with many saying they are the "most comfortable shoes" they've ever worn.
The walking sandals boast an ultra-cushioned insole that is so comfy, wearers say they feel like they're "walking on clouds." There's also a textured rubber sole that shoppers rave about, saying the shoes have helped them traverse hiking trails, beaches, and crowded theme parks with ease. The EVA footbed puts a shock-absorbing bounce in your step, while the 1.18-inch wedge heel adds just a bit of height without making them hard to walk in.
What really sets the flip-flops apart from other options on the market is the fact that the thong strap is adjustable, thanks to the hook and loop closure, so you can customize them for a comfortable and secure fit. One reviewer who suffers from bone spurs and plantar fasciitis said this feature helps when their feet swell. "The adjustable strap on these is definitely the selling point for me as both [my] feet are not the same size," another wrote.
People love that the textile upper is soft on their feet and doesn't cause painful rubbing against their skin. One shopper said they had "no blisters or aches," even after walking several miles in the flip-flops. While the sandals are designed to be comfortable straight out of the box, many owners say they get even more comfortable after wearing them for long periods of time. A customer who called them "great for walking," added, "they provide great support and mold to your feet over time."
The comfort and level of support alone make the Clarks sandals a great travel shoe, but reviewers also say their lightweight design makes them easy to pack, and their simple classic design "looks good with everything." With that, it makes sense that so many people say the comfy flip-flops are a staple in their luggage.
There are 30 different color combinations to choose from, ranging from sleek all-black designs to bright turquoise and white styles. And perhaps best of all, prices start at just $28, depending on which size and color you choose. This certainly comes in handy because shoppers say once you put the supportive sandals on your feet you're going to want a pair in every color. Shop one (or two or three) for yourself below.