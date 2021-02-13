This Clear Face Shield Is the Double-masking Hack We’ve Been Looking For

You've probably seen a few people wearing clear face shields as face masks, if you're not already on that train, and you've probably also wondered if they truly work. Because they're so fundamentally different from the cloth and medical masks we're accustomed to by now, they can be a little daunting to want to try for yourself.
While the CDC doesn't encourage the use of clear face shields as face masks on their own, Claritymask is the perfect way to double-mask. It adds the extra layer of protection over your nose and mouth, but instead of layering on the cloth masks, only increasing the weight of friction against your skin, throw on a Claritymask over your favorite cloth face mask and stay protected, keep others safe, and give your skin a bit of a break.
The Claritymask's hinged temple hooks and lightweight frame mean you can avoid the discomfort that often comes from layering up the elastic bands behind your ears. The Claritymask is even easily cleaned and defogged with the brand's Claritycleanse cleaning product, which ships with each mask order.
In the mood for a visual? Claritymask provides a scientific video found on the brand's website that illustrates how the clear face shield disperses a person's air particles towards the ground while many cloth masks tend to allow particles to spread up and out.
Layer up and scroll on to shop the Claritymask.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
