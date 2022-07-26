Shoppers Swear by These Hiking Sandals That Require 'No Break-in Period' — and They're Only $24 at Amazon

Summer is the perfect time to get out and explore the outdoors. But if you don't have the proper footwear, treks across your favorite trails, boardwalks, and side streets can quickly turn into a nightmare. That's why Amazon shoppers are picking up a pair of the Cior Hiking Sandals for all their summer adventures.

And luckily, the popular walking sandals just went on sale. Right now, you can score a pair for up to 41 percent off, a discount that brings their price tag down to a wallet-friendly $24. This markdown only applies to certain colors and sizes (shoppers have 23 colors and patterns to choose from, and sizes range from 6 to 11), so make sure to pay close attention when adding them to your cart to make sure you get the best deal.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

With their EVA foam insoles, the Cior Hiking Sandals deliver full-foot cushioning, starting at the toes and ending at heels, for maximum comfort. Their arch-supporting construction also aids in shock absorption, allowing you to clock in more mileage without pain or fatigue. The athletic sandals' textured footbed ensures grippy, slip-proof traction on a variety of surfaces.

The Cior Hiking Sandals are also a shopper-favorite for their quick-drying polyester straps, which many reviewers say allows them to double as water shoes when needed. Additionally, the straps are adjustable to allow for a customized fit to best suit your foot's gait pattern and further minimize discomfort. And, as an added bonus, they're stylish and versatile enough to pair with your favorite casual and sporty travel outfits.

"Let me tell you, these shoes are worth it," one of the sandals' 6,000-plus fans wrote in their review. "I've kayaked, canoed, hiked [in] Maine, swam, and hiked [in] Hawaii in these. For the price, you really can't beat it." Another shopper chimed in: "They are super comfortable [and] not heavy at all, so they're easy to walk in." A third customer added, "[I] would recommend to anyone looking for everyday sandals to walk in. I also took these on a decently rugged hike in Montana and they performed well."

Vouching for their comfortable construction, a reviewer shared, "I've had surgery on my left foot, ankle, and heel, and have to stand all day at work. These required no break-in period!" Highlighting their traction, an avid hiker said, "These sandals held up very, very well. I didn't slip at all! [They provide a] sturdy grip on the rocks."

They've also earned a seal of approval from a nurse who's on their feet ″all the time″ for work: They are true to size and incredibly comfortable… The arch support is a blessing." Another shopper raved, "These are so perfect for summer." When worn as water shoes, the shopper was happy to report that "they protected my feet from stepping on unseen rocks, but also didn't trap anything inside."

According to a travel enthusiast, who wore the sandals during their trip to Maui, "These were so comfortable with [their] fit, arch support, cushioning, non-abrasive straps, etc... that they've quickly become my favorite." In fact, they said that they're "the most comfortable shoes you'll ever buy" because "they feel so good on my feet all day."

Whether you're headed to the trails or just need a summer-approved kicks, thousands of shoppers agree that the Cior Hiking Sandals are your best bet. Get a pair on Amazon today while they're still as little as $24.