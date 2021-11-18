Amazon's Top-rated Chelsea Boots for Comfort and Style This Winter
When you think of winter wardrobe staples, there's a good chance boots come to mind. From ultra-stylish over-the-knee block heels to short and cozy shearling styles, boots are simply a closet must-have for when temperatures cool. But on those days when you just can't decide between comfort and style? A reliable Chelsea boot is always a stellar choice.
Not only do Chelsea boots blend fashion with functionality, but they're also equipped with the element of ease, as most varieties are pull-on style with stretchable side panels. Take the Dream Pairs winter ankle boots, for example; with a low heel, round toe, and cushioned insole, these are made for walking without sacrificing appearance. Similarly, Moda Chics' slip-on platform boots are constructed with comfort in mind, but a platform heel adds a bit of glam.
Check out six of Amazon's top-rated Chelsea boots for comfort and style this winter below.
Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot
Boasting more than 4,000 five-star ratings and a number two ranking in the Women's Industrial & Construction Shoes category on Amazon, these simple and classic ankle boots get the job done. Featuring a pull tab, ultra-low heel, and cowhide upper, this style from Dr. Martens couldn't be comfier or easier to wear. Choose from a range of neutral colors and experience the boots one reviewer called "absolutely perfect."
To buy: amazon.com, from $120
Moda Chics Slip On Platform Boots
If you're going for a more dramatic look without losing that quintessential Chelsea boot appearance, consider this pair from Moda Chics. Reviewers rave about the shoes' surprising comfort and sleek style, with one writing, "I walked in them all day and my feet did not hurt one bit!" And for under $60, you really can't go wrong.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Dream Pairs Winter Ankle Boots
Serving as one of the more versatile Chelsea boots on our list, Dream Pairs' winter ankle boots rise to nearly every occasion. Offering comfort, angular side paneling, a faux suede upper, and the unique ability to elevate just about everything including dresses and jeans, these easy-to-wear boots are a pair you'll reach for again and again.
To buy: amazon.com, from $38
Fly London Salv Boot
Have something a little more rugged in mind? Fly London's Salv boots' thick rubber sole and premium leather upper provide durability on wintry days, but they're still sleek and stylish. Quality construction and more than 1,000 rave reviews keep shoppers coming back for additional pairs. One reviewer even said the boots are "so comfortable, I wore them all day and never felt like I had to kick them off."
To buy: amazon.com, from $77
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot
It doesn't get much comfier than this. Timberland's take on Chelsea boots features an OrthoLite foot bed, a soft wool and cotton lining, and a low heel. Not to mention, a premium nubuck leather upper and patterned side paneling make these boots stand out in a crowd. Choose from nine neutral color options that range from black to mustard yellow.
To buy: amazon.com, from $113
Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots
With more than 11,500 five-star ratings and top-10 rankings in both the Women's Rain Footwear and Women's Ankle Boots categories on Amazon, these lightweight, waterproof Chelsea boots are among Amazon shoppers' all-time favorites. One reviewer called them "perfect," and shared, "I was completely amazed by how cute and comfortable they are! Not to mention, they go well with anything you wear."
To buy: amazon.com, $33
