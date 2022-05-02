These 'Thick and Luxurious' Beach Towels Will Make You Feel Like You're at Your Favorite Resort
When you stay at a beach resort, one of the most underrated luxuries is the fluffy beach towels. There's nothing better than wrapping yourself up in a plush towel after taking a dip in the ocean or sprawling out for an afternoon of soaking up the sun. But you don't have to book a hotel stay to capture this feeling. In fact, all you have to do is order this set of resort-quality towels on Amazon for less than $50 (they're even on sale right now when you apply an on-site coupon), and you'll instantly feel as if you've been transported to a tropical getaway.
The Chakir Turkish Linens Premium Beach Towels come in a pack of four, so you'll always be prepared for your next beach or pool day. They're made from 100 percent Turkish cotton that's soft on the skin and impressively absorbent. Each towel measures 30 inches by 60 inches, so you'll have plenty of room to relax on the sand, whether you're lounging or picnicking. Shoppers confirm, however, that they're still packable and not bulky. One reviewer said they're "soft and large but light," while another added that they're "not huge" but "big enough to wrap around [yourself] and stay covered."
You can shop the striped set in four colors: light blue, green, yellow, and gray, as well as a combination pack including one of each.
To buy: amazon.com, $43 for set of 4 with onsite coupon (originally $47)
Amazon shoppers love the towels, giving them more than 1,100 five-star ratings. They've even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. Several reviewers mention how soft the towels are, with one saying they feel "like wrapping yourself in a cloud." Another mentioned that they were impressed with how they maintained their soft feel after using and washing them. "I've washed them a dozen times now and they are holding up perfectly."
Reviewers also emphasize just how high-quality these towels feel. One wrote that they provide "exactly the resort-feel we were going for," while another highlighted that they towels are "thick and luxurious," as well as "super absorbent."
If you're looking for a set of plush beach towels that you can enjoy both at home and on vacation, don't miss out on this resort-quality pick from Chakir Turkish Linens. And since summer is around the corner, we suggest shopping soon before they sell out.
