These 'Thick and Luxurious' Beach Towels Will Make You Feel Like You're at Your Favorite Resort

When you stay at a beach resort, one of the most underrated luxuries is the fluffy beach towels. There's nothing better than wrapping yourself up in a plush towel after taking a dip in the ocean or sprawling out for an afternoon of soaking up the sun. But you don't have to book a hotel stay to capture this feeling. In fact, all you have to do is order this set of resort-quality towels on Amazon for less than $50 (they're even on sale right now when you apply an on-site coupon), and you'll instantly feel as if you've been transported to a tropical getaway.