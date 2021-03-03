This Multipurpose Moisturizing Cream Saved My Winter Skin — and It’s Just $17 on Amazon

What I love most about this moisturizing cream is how simple it is. No overwhelming scents, no greasy texture, and it sinks into my skin in no time. My skin tends to get rather dry in the wintertime, which is only exacerbated by the dry air in my apartment (thank you, radiator heat). I've spent the last several years (and maybe even too much money) trying to find the perfect body moisturizer that checks all the boxes. Now I can finally say I've found it with this cream.