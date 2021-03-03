This Multipurpose Moisturizing Cream Saved My Winter Skin — and It’s Just $17 on Amazon

At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Wintertime is open season for dry skin. Plus, with all that extra (and necessary) hand washing and hand sanitizer use, many of us are experiencing even drier skin this year than usual. But don't fret, because I've found an all-purpose moisturizer that has completely changed my skincare routine for the better, and I have a feeling it will work for you too.
Related: more skincare tips
CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream offers a rich, velvety texture that can be used on both the face, body, and hands. It's formulated with three ceramides (lipid molecules found naturally in skin), as well as hyaluronic acid, which helps skin retain its natural moisture.
What I love most about this moisturizing cream is how simple it is. No overwhelming scents, no greasy texture, and it sinks into my skin in no time. My skin tends to get rather dry in the wintertime, which is only exacerbated by the dry air in my apartment (thank you, radiator heat). I've spent the last several years (and maybe even too much money) trying to find the perfect body moisturizer that checks all the boxes. Now I can finally say I've found it with this cream.
To buy: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, amazon.com, $17 (originally $19)
And shoppers agree that this moisturizer works wonders, seeing as it has over 37,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.8 stars. "This moisturizing cream is the real deal," one reviewer raved. "What I like best is how quickly this is to dry. Less than [five] minutes and this product feels like it has penetrated your skin. It doesn't leave that oily feeling just about every other lotion type product leaves."
Another shopper complimented how well this moisturizer works with sensitive and acne-prone skin. "I have extremely dry skin that's also acne-prone and sensitive. That's a tough combination to treat because most products that heavily moisturizer also cause acne. This lotion is by far the best I've used! I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin."
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.