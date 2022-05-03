This Derm-approved $14 Tinted Sunscreen Is a Must-have for Summer — and More Than 20,000 Shoppers Love It
Sunscreen is always an important part of any skincare routine, but as we inch closer to summer, it's more crucial than ever to make sure you're wearing SPF daily. If you're looking for a way to seamlessly integrate sun protection into your life, this sheer tinted sunscreen from dermatologist-approved brand Cerave might be just what you're looking for. And at just $14 per tube, it's an affordable addition to your cosmetic bag.
The Cerave Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Face Sheer Tint is made with 100 percent mineral titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, both of which create a barrier on your skin's surface to protect it from the sun's rays. It offers UVA and UVB protection, which help prevent sunburns and protect your skin from skin cancer and signs of aging. The formula also contains three ceramides, which lock in moisture and help restore the skin's natural protective barrier, as well as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to soothe and hydrate the skin.
While many zinc sunscreens are known for their thick, white textures that are near-impossible to blend in, this one proves to be surprisingly different. Since it features a tint, it'll help you avoid an annoying, visible white cast (that's unflattering on its own and also difficult to wear makeup over), and the fast-absorbing formula ensures your face doesn't feel heavy or oily post-application, according to shoppers.
Given its mineral formula, it's free of reef-harming ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate. Some vacation destinations have even banned these ingredients, so make sure to look at the requirements of where you'll be staying.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $16)
Not only is this a solid pick for sun protection, but its ingredients are particularly beneficial for skin. The mineral formula "helps soothe and protect the skin," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He adds that "ceramides are natural fats that fill in cracks between cells in the outer skin layer, [and] help maintain a healthy skin barrier," making the sunscreen a great option if you have dry skin. Plus, added niacinamide "has been shown to soothe the skin, even skin tone, and brighten the complexion," so if you're going for that no-makeup makeup look this summer, this is the product for you.
Dr. Zeichner also explains why users might prefer a sunscreen with a bit of color. "Since the formula contains a mild tint, it goes on without leaving a white cast behind and even provides some cosmetic coverage for everyday use." Although the sunscreen is only available in one shade, a medium peach-toned beige, the brand says it's meant to blend seamlessly into a wide range of skin tones, and an image on the product page shows what it looks like on different complexions.
Shoppers are also dedicated fans of the sunscreen, giving the product more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and hailing it as an everyday holy grail — not just reserved for tropical trips. One reviewer said it came in handy on a recent vacation. "I found this sunscreen before a trip to the Bahamas, and I am so thankful. I didn't burn once! I wear it everyday now!"
If you have a darker complexion and are afraid this might be too light, consider this: One customer reported that it applies with "no white cast, as I am a dark brown-skinned Black woman." They went on to say that it's "easy to spread and blend like foundation."
And if you tend to leave the beach feeling like all the moisture has been sucked out of your skin, leaving you with flakes and dry patches, don't fret. Another wearer, who said they have dry skin due to Accutane, wrote that "it [has] light coverage but it blends out my skin tone and smooths out small blemishes." They even included a photo of themselves wearing the product for curious shoppers to get a sense of what it looks like on their skin.
Be sure to check out this affordable pick from Cerave if you're looking for a tinted sunscreen that will protect and moisturize your skin without leaving a white cast. In fact, you might just want to stock up so you can enjoy it all summer long (and beyond).
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.