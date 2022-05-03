This Derm-approved $14 Tinted Sunscreen Is a Must-have for Summer — and More Than 20,000 Shoppers Love It

Not only is this a solid pick for sun protection, but its ingredients are particularly beneficial for skin. The mineral formula "helps soothe and protect the skin," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He adds that "ceramides are natural fats that fill in cracks between cells in the outer skin layer, [and] help maintain a healthy skin barrier," making the sunscreen a great option if you have dry skin. Plus, added niacinamide "has been shown to soothe the skin, even skin tone, and brighten the complexion," so if you're going for that no-makeup makeup look this summer, this is the product for you.