This $9 Healing Cream Gave Me the Softest Skin of My Life

While it doesn't feel as slimy or greasy as you may think rubbing ointment on your face would feel, it definitely does take longer to fully absorb into your skin. So I try to do this at least an hour before bed to prevent getting it on my pillows. The dermatologist-developed product is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it doesn't clog my pores, and it has no smell to it, which I prefer. I've been using the healing cream for a little over a month now, and I can honestly say my skin has never felt softer.