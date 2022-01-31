This $9 Healing Cream Gave Me the Softest Skin of My Life
Like many people over the past two years of the pandemic, I've become obsessed with watching TikTok. What once was a social media platform for dancing teens has now become a one-stop shop to learn about everything from cool travel accessories to fashion hacks and so much more. The latest TikTok craze I've been seeing everywhere has been a K-beauty skincare trick called slugging, where you slather on a layer of salve to achieve soft, glowy skin.
Since my skin had been drier and duller than usual since the start of the winter, I decided to give it a try. While many TikTok users said they used plain petroleum jelly, I opted for CeraVe's Healing Ointment because I liked that it was infused with ceramides and hyaluronic acid. Each night after I do my regular skincare routine, I apply a layer of the universal salve on top to lock in hydration. Since the ointment is thicker than a regular moisturizer, it leaves behind a "slug-like" effect, where your face will be shiny until it seeps in.
While it doesn't feel as slimy or greasy as you may think rubbing ointment on your face would feel, it definitely does take longer to fully absorb into your skin. So I try to do this at least an hour before bed to prevent getting it on my pillows. The dermatologist-developed product is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it doesn't clog my pores, and it has no smell to it, which I prefer. I've been using the healing cream for a little over a month now, and I can honestly say my skin has never felt softer.
To buy: amazon.com, from $9
I haven't had dry, flakey skin since I started using it, and my skin is so hydrated it looks glowing every time I wake up. Last weekend, my sister even commented how good my skin looked, and when I made her touch my face to feel how soft it was, she immediately ordered a bottle of the salve for herself.
The best part of the CeraVe Healing Ointment is how universal it is. I've also been using it to get rid of dry patches on my hands, elbows, and feet, and even as a lip balm to prevent chapped lips. And I'm not the only one who is a fan of the skincare product. Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given it their seal of approval, too.
"I'm in love with all of the Cerave line, but this ointment is a must-have," wrote one. "Packed with ceramides that heal the skin and restore the skin barrier. The petrolatum seals the skin's moisture in. I use this everywhere, even on my face. I have combination skin and an oily T-zone. This does not break me out. I slather at night over moisturizer (look up slugging) and wake with the softest skin."
Many users say the healing cream has also helped with skin conditions like eczema. "Someone recommended this product to me as I have extremely dry skin," said one reviewer. "This cream is a game-changer. I have a bad case of eczema, mainly deep cracks on both thumbs, very painful. I used this at night before bed on both hands, and the cracks are healing quickly. I'm amazed."
The thing I love the most about the CeraVe Healing Ointment is how little you need to use to get amazing results. I've barely made a dent in my 12-ounce tub after using it for a month. While the large size that I bought is currently sold out, the healing salve also comes in a 5-ounce tube and a 3-ounce option that I plan on buying for when I travel. And with prices starting at just $9, it's a totally affordable way to make your skin ultra-soft.
