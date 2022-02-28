This $11 Hydrating Eye Cream Is a Must-have in Your Toiletry Bag for Combating Puffiness and Dark Circles

The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is an exceptionally hydrating option, making it a great pick for travelers dealing with jet lag or dry-climate destinations. "It contains a blend of hydrating ingredients," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. These ingredients include ceramides, which restore skin and maintain its natural protective barrier. "Think of ceramides like grout that sits between the tiles in your shower floor," he says. "If you don't have enough grout then water will leak through. The same is true in your skin." And when your skin barrier is disrupted, ceramide levels decrease, which can lead to dryness and irritation, he adds.