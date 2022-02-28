This $11 Hydrating Eye Cream Is a Must-have in Your Toiletry Bag for Combating Puffiness and Dark Circles
As fun as travel can be, it can take a toll on your skin. If you're frequently boarding flights and changing climates, it might be time to upgrade your skincare routine. In particular, consider adding more hydration to your regimen, especially in your eye cream of choice. While achieving dewy, moisturized under eyes may be a priority, you might also want an option that can address other skincare needs, such as anti-aging concerns.
There are plenty of hydrating products on the market, but you don't have to break the bank on a luxurious-feeling eye cream, since this dermatologist- and shopper-approved pick from CeraVe is just $11. And while it works to moisturize delicate under-eye skin, it's also a powerhouse anti-ager that Amazon reviewers say can tackle everything from fine lines and hyperpigmentation to puffiness and dark circles.
The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is an exceptionally hydrating option, making it a great pick for travelers dealing with jet lag or dry-climate destinations. "It contains a blend of hydrating ingredients," says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology and an Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. These ingredients include ceramides, which restore skin and maintain its natural protective barrier. "Think of ceramides like grout that sits between the tiles in your shower floor," he says. "If you don't have enough grout then water will leak through. The same is true in your skin." And when your skin barrier is disrupted, ceramide levels decrease, which can lead to dryness and irritation, he adds.
In addition to ceramides, this cream also features hyaluronic acid, which helps prevent water loss and locks in moisture. In fact, it's a humectant that is said to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, proving to me a mega-hydrator. What's more, the formula contains niacinamide, which is known to soothe the skin and protect against environmental damage. Plus, the CeraVe eye cream is safe to use on all skin types, including those with sensitivities.
The anti-aging eye cream is easy to use and convenient enough to bring with you on the go, since it's available in a compact 0.5-ounce tube that you can throw into any toiletry bag. The brand recommends users apply a pea-size amount of product to their ring fingers and gently pat it around the eye area up to the brow bone both morning and night for best results.
Amazon shoppers rave about this eye cream, giving it more than 18,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer even called it a "little miracle tube," going on to say that "I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis" because of the difference it's made with their dark circles. Another reviewer said that it's "like caffeine for your face," adding that even if they're sleep-deprived (as many travelers often are) the cream makes them look "bright-eyed and alert," and it "doesn't burn or irritate" the skin.
A third shopper exclaimed that the cream "subtracts five years from my 30-something face," and their "raccoon eyes aren't as intense nor as big after a couple of weeks." Other customers echoed a similar sentiment — they saw real results in the reduction of dark circles and eye bags after using the eye cream for just two weeks.
If you're in the market for a hydrating eye cream that will moisturize sensitive under eye skin while helping with skin concerns like dark circles and puffiness, be sure to check out this pick from CeraVe. Chances are, you won't want to travel without it.