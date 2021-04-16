COVID vaccine card holder
Don’t Laminate Your CDC Vaccination Record Card — Here Are Three Protective Cases to Use Instead
Here's what you need to know about keeping your vaccination records safe.
Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more widely available across the U.S., you might be wondering what to do with your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card in order to keep it safe, since it's suddenly become the prized possession you never knew you'd need. A wide variety of vaccination card holders (similar to those plastic covers you might use for an ID or badge) have popped up on Amazon, providing a protective cover for vaccination cards, whether you're keeping them at home or taking them on the road.
And while there are plenty of vaccination card cases available on Amazon, we rounded up three top-rated options that have garnered consistently positive reviews, confirming that they're of high quality and the right size for vaccination cards. Before buying a protective case, there are a few things to consider. First, be sure to measure your card to confirm that it will fit in the specific case. Then, consider whether you'll want extra features, like a lanyard to hold your vaccination card while you're traveling.
It's important to note that these protective cases are removable, allowing you to safely take out your card to have updated information added as needed. Although keeping your vaccination card safe is a priority, it is not recommended to laminate your card, since this could prevent you from being able to update it with booster shots and other necessary information. Also, don't forget to take a photo of your card to keep a digital record of your vaccinations, especially in case you lose it.
