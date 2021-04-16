Don’t Laminate Your CDC Vaccination Record Card — Here Are Three Protective Cases to Use Instead 

Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are becoming more widely available across the U.S., you might be wondering what to do with your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card in order to keep it safe, since it's suddenly become the prized possession you never knew you'd need. A wide variety of vaccination card holders (similar to those plastic covers you might use for an ID or badge) have popped up on Amazon, providing a protective cover for vaccination cards, whether you're keeping them at home or taking them on the road.