Casper’s Pet Bed Might Be Better Than Your Own Mattress

The rise around the perimeter of the bed allows your pup to get cozy in a slightly enclosed space, keeping them feeling safe and cozy. Durable and sturdy, this bed will hold up to rough play as well as weighted pressure. Unlike other dog beds, it holds its shape and is firm to the touch, providing necessary support to your pup's joints and back while they rest. So, it's perfect for pets who tend to reject ultra-plush beds or who love sleeping on the floor.