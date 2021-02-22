Casper’s Pet Bed Might Be Better Than Your Own Mattress

Quarantine and work-from-home orders have allowed us to spend more time with our furry friends than we might have gotten to before. This means seeing where they nap, when, and why. And if your pup tends to stick by your side while you work from home, why not give them the luxury of a high-quality mattress to sleep on.
Casper's Pet Bed features the same memory foam used in its best-selling mattresses (for humans and pets alike), just in a smaller size. The bed comes in three sizes, the largest of which is perfect for pets up to 90 pounds, as its dimensions are 35" x 45" with an impressive and cushy 7" height. Tiny pets (up to 30 pounds) will love the smallest size, but wouldn't turn away from a medium or large themselves (hello, king-sized beds).
The rise around the perimeter of the bed allows your pup to get cozy in a slightly enclosed space, keeping them feeling safe and cozy. Durable and sturdy, this bed will hold up to rough play as well as weighted pressure. Unlike other dog beds, it holds its shape and is firm to the touch, providing necessary support to your pup's joints and back while they rest. So, it's perfect for pets who tend to reject ultra-plush beds or who love sleeping on the floor.
One Amazon shopper raves that their 80-pound Bernedoodle has been using this bed for a couple of months now and it has still maintained its shape. "Many other beds flattened out fairly quickly. I have washed it a couple of times and it still looks like new," they said.
To buy: amazon.com, from $113 (originally $125)
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
