If You Love Your Casper Mattress, You Need to Try the Brand’s Travel Pillow That’s Perfect for Naps

Image zoom Courtesy of Casper

Casper is best-known for its comfortable mattresses. But if you want to get a good night's sleep while you're traveling, even if you won't be anywhere near a bed, a compact, packable pillow is a must-have. Luckily, the brand makes its very own travel pillow — and you can buy it on Amazon.

The Nap Pillow from Casper is a simple yet ultra-comfortable travel pillow that can be neatly packed in an accompanying bag for easy storage.

Related: This Silk Mask Is My Secret to Sleeping Through Long-haul Flights Without Waking Up

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35

While there are many different shapes of travel pillows on the market, this pillow is essentially just a mini version of a traditional Casper pillow. It features the same technology of the Original Casper Pillow, which includes evenly distributed down-alternative fill, densely packed microfibers for a plush feel, and a breathable, 100% cotton weave shell.

In addition to being comfortable and supportive, the pillow is easily packable, thanks to its drawstring travel bag. It's also easy to clean since it comes with a washable pillow case in just the right size.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.