This Top-rated Casper Mattress Is 20% Off for Amazon Prime Day
If you're on the hunt for a new mattress, Amazon is a great place to start. The online retailer carries a wide variety of brands, including the customer-loved bed-in-a-box Casper. And this Prime Day, the Casper Element Mattress is on sale for 20% off. That means, you can shop the top-rated mattress in a queen size for $476, down from its original price of $595. And with over 2,100 five-star reviews, you'll want to snag this mattress deal before it ends on June 22.
The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, starting at $316 for a twin (originally $395). Featuring AirScape perforated breathable foam, the mattress allows for airflow and circulates air throughout the night, making it a stellar option for hot sleepers. It has also been engineered to combine both softness and support for a balanced feel. A durable foam base prevents sinking and sagging, while the top layer of memory foam conforms to the body to relieve pressure.
To buy: Casper Sleep Element Queen-size Mattress, amazon.com, $476 (originally $595)
Amazon shoppers rave about how comfortable this mattress is, as well as how easy it is to set up. "We wanted to replace a queen-size coil mattress that was sagging in the middle. This was a great choice. It has a firm foundation, but is soft on the surface. I was amazed at how it was packaged into a relatively small box, but expanded to a full-size mattress within minutes," one shopper wrote.
Another shopper said, "This mattress has saved my back and my hips."
