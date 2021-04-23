Casper Just Launched a New Cooling Collection for Hot Sleepers — and It's a Game Changer

Warm sleepers can deck their new mattress out in bedding from the Cooling Collection, too. The Hyperlite Sheets are super-breathable tencel sheets woven in a grid meant to allow for better airflow, and the Lightweight Duvet (which comes in down, down alternative, and humidity-fighting versions) is light but still comfy. And finally, the Breathable Mattress Protector shields your mattress without sacrificing all those cooling features the bed offers. All these features sound impressive, but do they really offer the comfort they claim?