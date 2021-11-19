Shoppers Say These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're 50% Off Right Now
Whether you're traveling soon or commuting daily, a good pair of leather sneakers will take you far. The right pair will be comfortable to walk in all day and versatile enough to dress up or down. Luckily, we found sneakers from Caslon that are available to shop at Nordstrom, and they're deeply discounted right now. Ahead of Black Friday, you can score these sneakers for 50 percent off, bringing their total price down to just $40.
The Caslon Andes Sneakers are made with a water-resistant, two-toned leather upper that's both durable and stylish. They have supportive, removable insoles that make them comfortable to wear for hours on end, as well as hiking boot-inspired laces. You can shop the sneakers in four colors: ivory, black, blush pink, and gray. Plus, they're available in sizes 4 to 13, including half sizes, so you'll be sure to find the right fit.
Nordstrom shoppers rave about the sneakers, complimenting their style and fit. "These are super cute and very comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "I like the platform as it gives me a bit of height."
Another shopper said that these shoes came in handy on a recent trip to Italy that involved a lot of walking. "I cannot even believe how comfortable these shoes are and [they] look so cute! They're versatile and went with every outfit. My feet are so happy," they wrote. "The best travel purchase I've made yet!"
Whether you're looking for sneakers you can wear every day or for an upcoming trip, don't miss out on this stylish, comfy pair from Caslon while it's still on sale for 50 percent off. And if you like these sneakers, you can also shop more of the brand's comfy footwear at Nordstrom, including boots, slides, and loafers — many of which are available at impressive discounts.
