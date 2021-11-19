Shoppers Say These Comfy Leather Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're 50% Off Right Now

Whether you're traveling soon or commuting daily, a good pair of leather sneakers will take you far. The right pair will be comfortable to walk in all day and versatile enough to dress up or down. Luckily, we found sneakers from Caslon that are available to shop at Nordstrom, and they're deeply discounted right now. Ahead of Black Friday, you can score these sneakers for 50 percent off, bringing their total price down to just $40.