7 Cashmere Travel Essentials That Will Keep You Warm on Chilly Flights
Whether you're preparing for an upcoming flight or ready to start building out your fall wardrobe, you can't go wrong with cashmere. A cashmere wrap or sweater is the perfect travel accessory for any season, especially when you're flying, since either will keep you warm on chilly flights. If you opt for an oversized piece, for example, it can double as a travel blanket, while lightweight cardigans, ponchos, and other sweaters can easily fold up and be stored away in your luggage when not in use.
Keep reading for some of our favorite cashmere pieces you can shop right now for chilly flights now and in the future.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Wrap
When you're traveling, you can't go wrong with a cashmere wrap that you can wear as a scarf and as a blanket. This version from Quince is ultra-soft and far more affordable than other options on the market. Plus, it's available in six colors, so you'll be able to find one that fits your style (or maybe even a few).
To buy: onequince.com, $100
Everlane Cashmere Square Turtleneck
Every good travel wardrobe, particularly for colder destinations, should include a trusty turtleneck. This cashmere version with a modern, boxy cut from Everlane will go with nearly any outfit, making it a versatile travel essential, all while keeping you warm.
To buy: everlane.com, $165
Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Poncho
A cashmere poncho is a cozy, versatile piece that you can easily stash in your carry-on and use when needed while traveling, no matter what else you're wearing. This poncho is made from a soft wool and cashmere blend that's great for layering.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $149
Naadam Fancy Cashmere Cardigan
Lightweight cardigans are a year-round wardrobe staple, but this one from Naadam manages to take style to the next level. It features a flattering v-neck, ribbed trim, and two front pockets. Throw this cardigan on over a tank in the summer to stay warm while you're on the plane, and easily store it in your handbag once you've landed.
To buy: naadam.co, $175
Cuyana Open Cashmere Cardigan
A long wrap cardigan that almost feels like a blanket is a must for air travel, since you can cozy up in this sweater instead of using an airplane blanket. This stylish version from Cuyana has a relaxed yet elegant fit that will easily fit into any travel wardrobe.
To buy: cuyana.com, $225
J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed Zip-up Hoodie
A classic hoodie is always a convenient item on your packing list, so why not upgrade to a cashmere version? This hooded zip-up sweater from J.Crew is soft with a luxe feel and versatile. Plus, it comes in three stunning neutral colors, so your packing list is sure to get a stylish upgrade with this addition.
To buy: jcrew.com, $178
Nakedcashmere Makena Sweater
Another long open cardigan, this ultra-luxe version from Nakedcashmere is made from 450 grams of 100 percent pure cashmere (essentially, that means it's supremely soft). A loose silhouette, wide ribbed sleeves, and angled pockets make this cardigan the perfect combination sweater/wrap/travel blanket.
To buy: nakedcashmere.com, $375
Whether you're looking for a simple cashmere sweater you can wear while traveling and throughout your trip or a particularly cozy wrap that will get you through even the most frigid flights, these picks will be sure to become your new favorite travel companions.
