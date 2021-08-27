 7 Cashmere Travel Essentials That Will Keep You Warm on Chilly Flights

Whether you're preparing for an upcoming flight or ready to start building out your fall wardrobe, you can't go wrong with cashmere. A cashmere wrap or sweater is the perfect travel accessory for any season, especially when you're flying, since either will keep you warm on chilly flights. If you opt for an oversized piece, for example, it can double as a travel blanket, while lightweight cardigans, ponchos, and other sweaters can easily fold up and be stored away in your luggage when not in use.