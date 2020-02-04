These Sleek Phone Cases Look Like Airplane Tickets to Your Favorite City — and You Can Customize Them

Image zoom Courtesy of Casetify

If you're a frequent traveler, you've probably collected your fair share of airline tickets. You probably also know how important it is to protect your smartphone, especially when you're on the go. Now you can represent your favorite city while keeping your phone safe with this new collection of iPhone cases that artfully resemble tickets.

The electronics accessories brand CASETiFY partnered with Pangram Pangram Foundry, a company that creates fonts for designers, to launch the collection. From New York to Paris to Tokyo, there are 38 cities to choose from, each flaunting the city's name, airport code, and a unique color scheme.

The case comes in a wide variety of options (for iPhone users only) — with most designs offered from the iPhone 7 all the way up to the recently released iPhone 11 Pro Max. You can also choose from CASETiFY's Grip Case, Impact Case, and Ultra Impact Case, depending on just how much protection you want.

In addition to the line's location-specific phone cases, Pangram Pangram for CASETiFY also offers several new cases that look like shipping labels, parking passes, and different styles of boarding passes if you want a new twist on the travel-themed phone case.

And who doesn't love a monogram? You can add two lines of text, each with a maximum of 10 characters, so you can make the case truly your own.

The collection also includes ticket-themed Airpods cases and Apple Watch bands, so it's easy to complete your collection of travel-related tech accessories.

