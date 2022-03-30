These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Always Have a Waitlist — but They're in Stock Right Now
There's no shortage of lace-up sneakers out there, but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to find a pair that's comfortable, stylish, and versatile. So why not turn to celebs to find the right fit? Helen Mirren, Jon Hamm, supermodel Nina Agdal, and more Hollywood fixtures have been spotted in Cariuma's sustainably made sneakers, and it's no surprise why. With a supportive, cushioned feel and wide color selection, these versatile kicks will fit into your wardrobe instantly, adding both comfort and style.
While Cariuma is perhaps best known for its classic canvas sneakers, which are famous for their thousands-long waitlists, the brand also makes a suede lace-up style that's easy to dress up. They're impressively comfortable with an insole made with memory foam and vegetable tanned leather that's designed to mold to your feet as you wear them. A lightweight outsole made from slip-resistant rubber offers plenty of traction, keeping you stable as you traverse everything from cobblestone streets to busy airports. Plus, the brand plants two trees for every pair sold to help reforestation efforts in Brazil, making them a great sustainable option.
The suede sneakers are available in eight colors, including basics like black and navy, as well as eye-catching baby blue, rose pink, and rich camel. They come in both men's and women's sizing, ranging from 5 to 13, including half sizes. The brand notes that its shoes run true to size, but if your size tends to vary from brand to brand, they recommend sizing up.
Shoppers rave about the sneakers, and have given them a near-perfect rating, with many writing that they plan to shop them in multiple colors. One reviewer said they're "so comfortable and stylish," adding "I can walk in them for hours." Another customer with plantar fasciitis and bunions also complimented just how comfortable the shoes are. "I can wear them all day without any pain and they are so cute." A third shopper highlighted that they love the elevated look of the shoes, especially compared to other popular sneakers on the market. "While I love my Converse shoes, these have a similar but slightly dressier vibe." Plus, many shoppers highlight that there's no break-in period, with one writing that the sneakers "fit like a dream on the first day."
And if suede isn't quite your style, you can also shop the same shoe in a sleek white leather version, which is available for pre-order right now and is set to ship in June — just in time for white sneaker season. These comfortable shoes have sold out in the past, so you'll want to add them to your cart soon before they're gone again.
To buy: cariuma.com, $139
If you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers for spring, don't miss out on the ultra-stylish lace-up styles from Cariuma while they're still in stock. And since the shoes have been known to rack up an impressive waitlist, we'd recommend adding them to your cart ASAP.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.