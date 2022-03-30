These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Always Have a Waitlist — but They're in Stock Right Now

Shoppers rave about the sneakers, and have given them a near-perfect rating, with many writing that they plan to shop them in multiple colors. One reviewer said they're "so comfortable and stylish," adding "I can walk in them for hours." Another customer with plantar fasciitis and bunions also complimented just how comfortable the shoes are. "I can wear them all day without any pain and they are so cute." A third shopper highlighted that they love the elevated look of the shoes, especially compared to other popular sneakers on the market. "While I love my Converse shoes, these have a similar but slightly dressier vibe." Plus, many shoppers highlight that there's no break-in period, with one writing that the sneakers "fit like a dream on the first day."