This Best-selling Sneaker Brand Just Launched a Colorful, Travel-inspired Collection for Fall

Whether you're staying home this summer or getting back out on the road, a pair of stylish, comfortable sneakers is always a must-have. Luckily, Cariuma is known for its sustainably-made sneakers, available in a range of both neutral and bold colors, as well as high- and low-top styles, so you're sure to find a shoe to fit your style. The brand's latest collection is a collaboration with Pantone, and it includes a line of shoes in bold new colors, all of which are inspired by travel.

The collection features five sneakers in colors inspired by vibrant shades found in nature from regions all over the world. Picante, for example, is a deep orange-red taken from the red rocks and dry desert heat of Arizona, while Blueprint, a rich blue, is inspired by the spot on the horizon where the sky meets the sun. (Even if you don't have any vacation plans in the near future, these colors alone will give you a dose of wanderlust).

Like the brand's classic OCA Low sneakers style, the sneakers in the Pantone collection features a cotton canvas upper and lining, as well as a slip-resistant rubber sole. You'll also find a bio-based cork insole, which adds just enough cushion for comfortable wear without weighing down the shoe.

And while these five colors are brand-new, you can rely on the comfortable fit and wear of these shoes, as many satisfied customers have emphasized in rave reviews. "I wanted something similar to my white Converse, but with more support and a better environmental impact, and these shoes delivered!" one reviewer wrote.

"They fit like a glove and and [are] my most comfortable shoes!" another reviewer added.

Keep reading to see each of these travel-inspired sneakers up-close.

