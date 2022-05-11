The Comfy Sneaker Brand That Helen Mirren Loves Just Dropped New Pantone-inspired Colors for Summer
When you're traveling, a comfortable pair of sneakers will take you far. Cariuma is a shopper- and celeb-loved brand for slip-on, lace-up, high-top, and low-top styles, so no matter what you're looking for, there's a good chance you'll find it here. With the perfect combination of comfort, style, and sustainability (the brand uses eco-friendly materials and plants two trees with every purchase), it's no surprise that celebrities like Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm are Cariuma fans. And the brand just launched two new limited-edition colors right in time for summer.
The Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers are now available in two new shades as part of the brand's Pantone collection: Greenbriar (a bright kelly green) and Cornsilk (a rich, buttery yellow). Both are perfect for summer, since they'll immediately add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Whether you're wearing a floral sundress or jeans and a t-shirt, any of Cariuma's sneakers will elevate your look, especially if you opt for these bold seasonal hues. And while the shoes are currently only available for pre-order and will ship in August, we're confident they'll be worth the wait. And in the meantime, plenty of the brand's other best-selling styles are available right now, including a white kick loved by New Yorkers.
The lace-up sneakers are made from organic cotton canvas that's durable and breathable, making them ideal for warm-weather wear. They have cushioned cork and memory foam insoles for a supportive feel that you can walk in all day, as well as natural rubber outsoles that will provide shock absorption and traction on wet or uneven terrain. And while the green and yellow colorways are new for this season, you can also shop five more Pantone options: Eggshell Blue, Plaza Taupe, Pale Lilac, Snow White, and Classic Blue. Each shoe features the Pantone logo on the outer side and is available in both men's and women's sizing, ranging from 5 to 13.
Shoppers rave about Cariuma's footwear, and it's easy to see why. If you take a look through the customer reviews, you'll see that many call the Oca Lows the "most comfortable sneaker I've ever worn." Even better, there's no break-in period, so you can start enjoying them right out of the box. "They are comfortable from the very first time on," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper mentioned that they were skeptical to try a new sneaker brand, although Cariuma did not disappoint. "My feet are wide, and shoes are not always comfortable once I wear them," they wrote. "I bought this pair to test the waters, and they are so comfy I have already ordered two more pairs." How's that for a seal of approval?
If you're looking for a new pair of sneakers for summer, don't miss out on the latest drop from Cariuma, especially if you're a fan of bold colors. But don't wait to shop, since the celeb-loved brand's shoes tend to sell out quickly.
