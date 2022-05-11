The Comfy Sneaker Brand That Helen Mirren Loves Just Dropped New Pantone-inspired Colors for Summer

The Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers are now available in two new shades as part of the brand's Pantone collection: Greenbriar (a bright kelly green) and Cornsilk (a rich, buttery yellow). Both are perfect for summer, since they'll immediately add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Whether you're wearing a floral sundress or jeans and a t-shirt, any of Cariuma's sneakers will elevate your look, especially if you opt for these bold seasonal hues. And while the shoes are currently only available for pre-order and will ship in August, we're confident they'll be worth the wait. And in the meantime, plenty of the brand's other best-selling styles are available right now, including a white kick loved by New Yorkers.