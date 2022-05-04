Celebs Love These Comfy $79 Canvas Sneakers — and These Are the Most Popular Styles Around the Globe
When you're traveling, comfortable shoes are always a must-have. A good travel sneaker should be supportive and cushioned to allow for all-day comfort and versatile enough to match with different outfits, both casual and dressy. Cariuma sneakers do it all, and thousands of shoppers, as well as celebrities including Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson, rave about their comfort and style. And the brand just clued us into some of its most popular styles based on shoppers' locations, so you can be sure to be right on-trend wherever you're traveling this summer.
The Oca Low canvas sneaker is the most popular Cariuma shoe in New York, London, and Australia, according to an email from the brand, and it's no surprise why. The classic lace-up kicks have memory foam cork insoles that cushion your feet with every step, as well as outsoles made from natural rubber that provide shock absorption and traction on wet or uneven surfaces. The shoes are also made from more sustainable materials like breathable organic cotton and recycled plastics. As a further step towards sustainability, the brand plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold.
So which styles are the most popular in your favorite vacation destination? While the canvas sneakers come in 16 colors, the kicks in off-white canvas are a New York favorite, which shouldn't be a shock, since New Yorkers are known for their love of sleek, monochromatic looks. And no matter the season, you're guaranteed to notice a sea of white footwear while walking around New York thanks to its versatility. They're also a particularly popular option for the warmer months, since the brand says sales of the Oca Lows in white canvas grow five times between winter and summer.
And if you're looking for more colorful options, check out the most popular style from Australia: the Oca Low in rose canvas, a gorgeous muted pink that can act as a neutral or statement maker, adding a bit of flair to any outfit. Londoners, on the other hand, love the same lace-up shoe in gray canvas, another versatile shade that will go with just about anything in your closet (and won't show dirt or stains as you wear them).
Shoppers have plenty of compliments for the Oca Lows, with several calling them the "most comfortable sneakers I've ever worn." One reviewer offered a similar sentiment, and said they're "the comfiest shoes I've ever had," adding that "[I] walked in them all day the first day I wore them and my feet felt amazing." While many sneakers have a painful break-in period that will be especially uncomfortable if you're on your feet all day, people praise the Cariuma shoes for their supportive, blister-free wear right out of the box.
Another wearer said "I've had recent knee replacement surgery and a history of other foot and ankle issues but these shoes fit well, provide great arch support, and are comfortable to wear and walk in all day." A customer in Brooklyn, New York, also complimented how comfortable these are for those with foot pain: "I recently purchased the Oca Low sneakers. I have a foot problem, [and] these sneakers are so comfortable, I can wear [them] all day without my foot hurting." Even more shoppers mentioned buying the shoes in multiple colors once they realized just how comfortable the sneakers were. If that's not a glowing recommendation, we're not sure what is.
If you're looking for a new pair of go-to sneakers for spring or summer (or heck, even fall and winter) — whether it be for an upcoming trip, commuting, or everyday wear — be sure to check out Cariuma's stylish selection, especially if you'll be headed to New York, London, or Australia.
