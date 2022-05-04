Celebs Love These Comfy $79 Canvas Sneakers — and These Are the Most Popular Styles Around the Globe

Another wearer said "I've had recent knee replacement surgery and a history of other foot and ankle issues but these shoes fit well, provide great arch support, and are comfortable to wear and walk in all day." A customer in Brooklyn, New York, also complimented how comfortable these are for those with foot pain: "I recently purchased the Oca Low sneakers. I have a foot problem, [and] these sneakers are so comfortable, I can wear [them] all day without my foot hurting." Even more shoppers mentioned buying the shoes in multiple colors once they realized just how comfortable the sneakers were. If that's not a glowing recommendation, we're not sure what is.