This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Collaboration With National Geographic

Cariuma is a well-known brand among celebrities (including Helen Miren and Jon Hamm, for example) and world travelers alike, since its shoes strike the perfect balance of comfort and style. And now, the brand is back with a new collaboration that further incorporates its dedication to sustainability. In partnership with National Geographic, you can now shop two new styles of the brand's popular canvas sneakers with animal-themed designs.

Cariuma's collaboration with National Geographic includes two styles of the Oca Low sneaker and two styles of the Oca High sneaker. You have your choice of graphics depicting either a sea turtle or a gecko in both the low- and high-top sneakers, surrounded by the classic National Geographic yellow border. Each shoe comes in both black and white, so if you're a fan of neutral footwear with a pop of color to add interest to your wardrobe, this collection will be right up your alley. They're available in sizes 5.5 to 12.5 in women's and 5 to 13 in men's sizing.

And just with any Cariuma sneaker, comfort is key. The Oca Lows and Oca Highs feature vegan insoles made from cork, bio memory foam, and mamona oil to provide comfortable cushioning and support in every step. You'll also find natural rubber outsoles that offer a non-slip grip, making them a great option for travel when you'll be traversing uneven terrain or slippery cobblestone streets. The uppers are made from durable cotton canvas that will stand up to wear and tear while remaining breathable, keeping your feet cool and comfortable all day long. As always, sustainability is another staple of the Cariuma brand, and they'll plant two trees for every pair of shoes purchased.

Courtesy of Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $89

Courtesy of Cariuma

To buy: cariuma.com, $110

Shoppers rave about both the Oca Low and Oca High sneakers, with many complimenting their comfy feel and versatility. "[I] love the fit and the comfort and the look. [They're] the perfect shoe for wearing with dresses or shorts or linen pants," one reviewer wrote of the low-top version. Another shopper who said they'd been searching for a comfy pair of canvas sneakers was excited to finally find Cariuma. "I've had surgery on both feet and [am] not able to buy and wear just any old shoe. These were comfortable, cute, and stylish!"

A wearer of the Oca Highs went as far as to say, "I am in love with these shoes," adding, "They are fun and they feel comfortable and supportive right out of the box." If you're looking for a versatile sneaker you can pair with just about any outfit, you can't go wrong with Cariuma. And since animal lovers will be particularly excited about this new launch, we recommend shopping the collection soon since the brand's sneakers typically tend to sell out quickly.