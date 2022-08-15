The Popular Shoe Brand Celebs Love to Wear Just Launched Its First-ever Backpack — and It's Perfect for Travel

There's nothing that excites us more than a piece of sustainable travel gear that outperforms its eco-unfriendly counterparts. And right now, we're being blown away by the Cariuma JJ Backpack, the newest item to join the popular brand's repertoire, which includes the top-selling OCA Low Canvas Sneakers that celebrities are always spotted in.

Just like the comfortable kicks, which have been worn by Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson and are renowned for their out-of-the-box comfort, the JJ Backpack is made with sustainable materials to uphold the Brazilian brand's mission of better serving the planet. For starters, the bag's recycled nylon exterior provides durability, water resistance, and a sleek look. Recycled post-consumer plastics make up its lining and zippers, while recycled production plastic waste is used to create the buckles on the adjustable chest strap.

The backpack's 13-inch by 17.7-inch by 5.9-inch frame can comfortably accommodate laptops and tablets measuring between 13 and 17 inches, which slip into the interior pouch so you don't have to worry about them moving around once you're on the go. This pouch also offers a way to keep smaller items organized thanks to a combination of two slip pockets and a zippered compartment that can hold your passport, smartphone, headphones, glasses, and other travel essentials.

On the backpack's exterior, there's an elasticized side pocket for storing your water bottle or umbrella, plus a front zipper pocket for small necessities that you want to keep close for easy access. Speaking of which, the Cariuma JJ Backpack's top zipper opens extra wide so wearers can see everything that's inside, allowing them to easily organize and locate specific items to eliminate hassle and save time and stress.

As we've mentioned before, the backpack makes an excellent travel companion, but it can easily be used for any occasion once you've touched back down in your hometown. Commuters can tote it to work, while students will undoubtedly be met with compliments if they arrive on campus wearing the JJ Backpack. It can also double as a gym bag, a diaper bag, or a purse if you need it to. Plus, it acts as a lightweight place to store all of your gear when you're camping, hiking, climbing, and more.

If its versatility hasn't sold you on it yet, maybe this amazing fact will: With every JJ Backpack purchase, Cariuma has pledged to plant a tree in the Brazilian rainforest to "directly aid in the restoration and preservation of these natural habitats." And, if you use the code ITSONUS at checkout, you'll qualify for free express shipping, which means you'd get your backpack in as little as six days without any added fees.

Consider this your sign to ditch your old backpack and upgrade to a more high-performing and eco-friendly model.

