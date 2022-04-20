This Celeb-loved Brand's Slip-on Sneakers Are Comfy Out of the Box and Perfect for Travel
Cariuma has long been one of our favorite footwear brands because of its stylish, sustainably made sneakers that go with everything. And we're not alone: Celebrities like Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson, and supermodel Nina Agdal have all been spotted in the brand's kicks.
While Cariuma may be best-known for its lace-up styles, we think its more recently launched slip-ons are particularly perfect for travel. And since the brand's sneakers are constantly selling out and racking up thousands-long waitlists, we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get your hands on a pair. Plus, when you use the code plustwo at checkout, you'll receive a free pair of socks with your order.
The Cariuma Ibi Slip-On Sneakers are made with a soft, breathable knit material sustainably sourced from bamboo and recycled plastics. They have a cushioned memory foam insole that supports you in every step, as well as a durable outsole with stabilizing traction. The slip-on style is particularly helpful for travel, especially if you'll be heading through airport security. Plus, the sneakers are machine washable, so you can keep them fresh trip after trip.
They're available in 13 colors, including neutrals like black, white, and gray, as well as bolder options like royal blue and bright green. You can also shop them in three prints: black and white polka dots, leopard, and zebra that are perfect if you're looking for a statement shoe. They run in both men's and women's sizing, ranging from 5 to 13, including half sizes.
Shoppers rave about the sneakers, with many complimenting their comfortable feel and stylish look. One reviewer emphasized how versatile they are, writing that "these are [my] go-tos to slip on when I have to run out the door to go to yoga or take a quick trip downtown." Another said they "fit like a glove," adding that they were "able to wear all day the first day without breaking [them] in."
Another wrote that they are "happy to find sneakers that don't hurt my bunion," adding that the Cariuma slip-ons "are flexible and expand where I need them to." A final wearer said the sneakers are "comfy, lightweight, and supportive," sharing that they "can wear [them] all day."
If you're looking for a comfortable, versatile pair of sneakers you can start wearing immediately without a painful break-in period, check out this pick from Cariuma. There's a reason why so many celebs and shoppers love the brand, so why not see what all the hype is about for yourself?
