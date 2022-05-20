The Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand That Requires No Break-in Period Dropped a Retro, California-inspired Collection
Cariuma is well-known for its comfortable sneakers, as well as its exciting collaborations with other brands, including Pantone and Atari. The brand just released a collection with GRLSWIRL, a women-founded skate collective based out of Venice, California. With chapters in both California and New York, GRLSWIRL holds events, offers a skate mentorship program, and makes stylish skateboards, clothing, and accessories. If you're a fan of beachy, retro-inspired styles, you won't want to miss out on this limited-edition launch.
The GRLSWIRL collection includes three pairs of sneakers: the Oca Low, a low-top canvas lace-up, the Oca High, a high-top version of the same shoe, and the Catiba Pro, a low-top skate shoe. The Oca Low and High styles come in white canvas with sleek, retro-inspired orange and red stripes and the GRLSWIRL logo on the tongue and back heel tab, while the Catiba Pros are available in a rich burnt orange canvas and suede with white stitching and details. You can score all pairs in both men's and women's sizing ranging from 5 to 13, including half sizes.
To buy: cariuma.com, $89
Each pair of shoes in this collection features the same sustainable materials that Cariuma is known for, as well as the brand's signature construction that puts comfort first. For example, you'll find lightweight cork and memory foam insoles that cradle the feet and provide plenty of support, making them comfortable to walk in all day. The natural rubber outsoles are durable and absorb shock, whether you're walking city streets, maneuvering through a busy airport, or even hitting the skate park. Plus, organic cotton uppers offer breathability, while the laces are made of recycled plastics, keeping sustainability in mind.
The Oca Low is probably Cariuma's most popular style, known for its thousands-long waitlists (it's just that good), while the Oca High provides even more support thanks to its higher silhouette. The Catiba Pro sneakers, in particular, are especially great for skateboarding, since they have a grippy outsole made from natural gum rubber that will help you find a comfortable position on your board, as well as thick diagonal stripes in the outsole for increased traction.
And while Cariuma has plenty of celebrity fans, including Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, thousands of customers also rave about the sneakers. Speaking to the Oca Lows, one reviewer said, "I was able to wear my shoes right out of the box with no breaking-in time." Another shopper said the Oca Lows are "stylish and comfortable shoes for walking short and long distances." One wearer even said the Oca High sneakers feel "like standing on pillows." How's that for a glowing review?
Skaters also frequently compliment the comfort and style of the Catiba Pros. One reviewer wrote that the sneakers offer "superb comfort and great skate capabilities," adding that they "fit true to size and are ready to go right out of the box." They also mentioned that the "soles will protect your feet from heavy impacts like no other."
If you're looking for a new pair of sneakers to take you through summer in style, don't miss out on this collaboration between Cariuma and GRLSWIRL. Some colors and sizes are already selling out, so we recommend shopping ASAP.
