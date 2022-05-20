The Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand That Requires No Break-in Period Dropped a Retro, California-inspired Collection

Each pair of shoes in this collection features the same sustainable materials that Cariuma is known for, as well as the brand's signature construction that puts comfort first. For example, you'll find lightweight cork and memory foam insoles that cradle the feet and provide plenty of support, making them comfortable to walk in all day. The natural rubber outsoles are durable and absorb shock, whether you're walking city streets, maneuvering through a busy airport, or even hitting the skate park. Plus, organic cotton uppers offer breathability, while the laces are made of recycled plastics, keeping sustainability in mind.