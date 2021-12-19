This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Water-repellent Sneaker Boot That's Perfect for Winter
Cariuma is well-known for its comfortable, stylish, and environmentally-friendly sneakers made from both vegan and recycled materials. They're available in a wide variety of colors, several materials, and both high- and low-top versions. In addition to using eco-friendly materials, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes purchased as part of its commitment to reforestation. Celebrities like Helen Mirren and supermodel Nina Agdal are among the fans of these comfy sneakers (as well as thousands of shoppers), and it's no surprise why. Just in time for winter, the brand has just launched winter-ready footwear that will keep your feet warm and protected from the elements all season long.
The Cariuma Caturi Boot is made from water-repellent vegan suede that provides a stylish look with plenty of durability. The sneaker boots feature a faux shearling lining made from recycled materials, which will keep your feet warm in cold temperatures, as well as an insole made from supportive bio-foam that makes them comfortable to walk in all day. The outsole is slip-resistant and made from natural rubber with enough traction to keep you stable, even on wet and icy surfaces. The shoes run in men's and women's sizing from 5 to 13 with half sizes.
The boots are available in black and camel, and each pair comes with two pairs of laces: one two-toned and one single color pair. They have D-rings and speed hooks for the laces, giving the shoes a hiking-boot like appearance with a sleeker silhouette that you can wear anywhere, from hiking trails to city streets.
To buy: (men's) cariuma.com, $169; (women's) cariuma.com, $169
To go along with these rugged boots, Cariuma also launched a cold-weather high-top sneaker, the OCA Therma, which has a beautiful monochromatic look and the same water-repellent features and cozy vegan shearling details.
To buy: (men's) cariuma.com, $149; (women's) cariuma.com, $149
If you're looking for cozy, weather-resistant footwear you can enjoy all winter long, check out these unique, versatile sneaker boots from Cariuma. If you're interested in these shoes, you'll want to shop now, since some sizes are already selling out. And don't forget to browse another new launch from the brand this holiday season: sneakers featuring Very Peri, Pantone's Color of the Year.
