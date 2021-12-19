This Celeb-loved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Water-repellent Sneaker Boot That's Perfect for Winter

Cariuma is well-known for its comfortable, stylish, and environmentally-friendly sneakers made from both vegan and recycled materials. They're available in a wide variety of colors, several materials, and both high- and low-top versions. In addition to using eco-friendly materials, the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of shoes purchased as part of its commitment to reforestation. Celebrities like Helen Mirren and supermodel Nina Agdal are among the fans of these comfy sneakers (as well as thousands of shoppers), and it's no surprise why. Just in time for winter, the brand has just launched winter-ready footwear that will keep your feet warm and protected from the elements all season long.