8 Caribbean Brands That Bring the Island Vibes to You

Whether you're preparing for your next vacation with colorful island designs or adding the flavors of the Caribbean to your home pantry, here are eight brands that you can shop online to channel the spirit of the islands — from Barbados to the BVIs.

Banz

Sliver necklace with outline of Trinidad Credit: Courtesy of Banz

Show your Bajan pride (even from afar) with Banz, a jewelry line that lets visitors and locals alike remember Barbados with a stylish memento. (You can also show your love for Trinidad and Tobago with necklaces that layer the outlines of the two islands, like those pictured above.) Bracelets and necklaces feature stainless-steel or 18-karat gold-plated nameplates, map outlines, and even geographic coordinates.

Tri-Island Chocolate

Three chocolate bars Credit: Courtesy of Tri-island Chocolate

Tri-Island Chocolate is made in small batches from cacao that is roasted, winnowed, and refined in Grenada. You can visit the factory in person for chocolate, tea, and honey tastings, outdoor tours, and even workshops on how to make a bar of your own. But if you're not headed to Grenada any time soon, the Chocolate Bundle and Zoom Tasting is a great way to learn about the process from home.

Trèfle

Blue beaded bracelet with gold charm Credit: Courtesy of Trèfle

Made in the British Virgin Islands, Trèfle transports you to Tortola with a selection of swimwear, resort wear, and even matching options for kids. Giving back to the community is also a priority: For certain items, like this blue-agate bracelet with a gold pendant, a portion of the sales go toward the 284 Foundation, which provides youth scholarships and grants to local arts education programs.

Itiba

Bar of soap with green packaging Credit: Courtesy of Itiba

This line of natural, minimally processed lotions, soaps, oils, and body butters was created by Yoki Hanley, an entrepreneurial mother of six hailing from St. Croix. It's the only locally made skincare brand that dermatologists on the island recommend. To try it yourself, shop online or swing by Itiba's flagship location on King Street in Frederiksted.

Concalma

Two canvas tote bags Credit: Courtesy of Concalma

Carry a little bit of Puerto Rico with you with a bag from Concalma. Designed by Matilsha Marxuach and made in Old San Juan, these sturdy totes come in 16 styles perfect for any occasion: market-ready shopping bags, backpacks that easily fit all your beach gear, a chic hip pouch to go hands-free while you explore, and more.

Tijon

Various fragrance and skincare products Credit: Courtesy of Tijon

Next time you're in St. Martin, swing by the Tijon flagship in Grand Case to create a one-of-a-kind fragrance that brings out the floral scents of the French Caribbean. But you can also get the bespoke experience from home: The company recently launched a virtual lab to share their five-step process for creating five-star fragrances, and their perfume and cologne samplers let you try a range of scents in travel-friendly sizes.

Isy B.

Women wearing swimwear and kaftans Credit: Courtesy of Isy B

Inspired by the colors and laid-back vibes of the Cayman Islands, Isy B. is known for its luxurious resort wear: flowy kaftans, dresses, and playful, chic accessories that can take you from the pool to lunch to lounging on a boat (or just help you dream of your next vacation).

Susie's Hot Sauce

Bottle of hot sauce Credit: Courtesy of Susie's Hot Sauce

A bottle of Susie's Hot Sauce lets you bring home the flavors of Antigua and Barbuda. This award-winning condiment is available for order by the case, giving you more than enough to share with family and friends. Choose between a variety of spice levels or sweeter blends made with fruits like papaya, pineapple, mango, and tamarind.