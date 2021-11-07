Amazon Shoppers Love This $40 Packable Duffel for Weekend Trips
A good duffel bag is hard to find. It should be sturdy, but not bulky, as well as easy to pack and comfortable to carry. Leave it to Carhartt to make a durable duffel that's the perfect size for weekend trips or short getaways. Amazon shoppers love this bag that comes with an extra utility pouch — and you can buy it right now for just $40.
The Carhartt Trade Series 2-in-1 Packable Duffel is made from durable poly fabric with a water-repellent coating, making it a great option for camping trips and other outdoor adventures. It features both top handles and an adjustable, removable, padded shoulder strap, offering multiple ways to carry the bag. In addition to the spacious interior compartment, you'll also find an exterior zippered pocket that's perfect for keeping small essentials — such as travel documents or your smartphone — secure yet within reach. Plus, the duffel (which measures 21.5 inches by 11 inches by 11 inches) can be folded up and packed inside a small utility pouch, saving space when it's not in use.
It's currently available in black, grey, and brown, offering three neutral options that will be sure to fit your travel style.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Amazon shoppers have plenty of positive things to say about this bag, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer called it a "great small, durable travel bag," going on to say that they "took this bag on a few quick trips [where it] held up very nicely and the extra bag comes in handy for separating toiletries from clothes and shoes."
Another reviewer emphasized the bag's "sturdy" feel, and said it's their "new favorite gym bag." A third shopper said the bag is the "perfect size for a weekend." They continued, "It's great having the cinch bag. It doubles as a laundry bag while traveling.
If you're looking for a durable, versatile duffle you can easily pack (and store when it's not in use), check out this bag from Carhartt that you can shop right now for just $40.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.