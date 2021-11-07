Amazon Shoppers Love This $40 Packable Duffel for Weekend Trips

The Carhartt Trade Series 2-in-1 Packable Duffel is made from durable poly fabric with a water-repellent coating, making it a great option for camping trips and other outdoor adventures. It features both top handles and an adjustable, removable, padded shoulder strap, offering multiple ways to carry the bag. In addition to the spacious interior compartment, you'll also find an exterior zippered pocket that's perfect for keeping small essentials — such as travel documents or your smartphone — secure yet within reach. Plus, the duffel (which measures 21.5 inches by 11 inches by 11 inches) can be folded up and packed inside a small utility pouch, saving space when it's not in use.