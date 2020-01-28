The Beanie Everyone Is Wearing This Winter Is Just $15 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you live in a cold climate, there's no doubt a beanie or knit cap is a key part of your winter wardrobe. But whether you're wearing a beanie for extra warmth or simply for style, there's one hat that seems to be on everyone's heads this year (and the past few). The Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat is a classic beanie that comes in a wide variety of colors — and it's $15 on Amazon.

The hat itself is made from rib-knit stretch acrylic that's warm and flexible without being itchy. You can choose from 23 colors and patterns on Amazon, from neutral gray to neon orange, each with the brand's logo. Carhartt is a brand historically known for its workwear, but in recent years its utilitarian styles have worked their way into the mainstream. From thick cotton canvas jackets to overalls, the brand's durable, tough-looking apparel has been a hipster favorite for a few years now. The brand has even jumped on the bandwagon of its own trendiness, collaborating with brand's like A.P.C. and Awake NY to produce sold-out collections.

Amazon shoppers have raved about this beanie, giving it over 7,700 five star reviews. "In the way of a stocking cap, or beanie, the Carhartt variety is a very good choice. It is inexpensive but very well built, holds its shape and doesn't fall apart like a lot of cheap beanies. I currently own four of these (Black, Light Brown, Dark Brown and Heather Gray) and all of them keep their color, their shape and their warmth without issue," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper specifically mentioned that the hat came in handy on a recent trip. "Great color, kept me warm in Iceland from hiking windy cliffs to glacier caves to late night aurora borealis hunting. Became my go to beanie for its comfort and cute-factor. My skin is sensitive and doesn't do well with wool — this is soft and comfortable. It even stayed pretty dry around water spray."

