This Water-resistant Weekender Bag Has a Pocket for Everything

We're always on the hunt for the next great carry-on and airline personal item bags, and this sleek duffel from Caraa Sport is a worthy contender. When it comes to carry-ons, weekenders, and personal item bags, we're looking for something that is spacious without being bulky as well as full of organizational pockets. The Nimbus Weekender is a multi-purpose bag that can easily take you from home to your destination or from work to the gym. Thanks to its streamlined design and convenient pockets, this bag is perfect for travel, commuting, and everyday use.

To buy: caraasport.com, $250

This sleek nylon bag is impressively lightweight and water-resistant, making it easy to carry wherever your travels may take you. Two exterior drawstring pockets keep essentials within reach. There's a padded shoulder strap and a longer strap, both of which allow you to carry the bag across your body, depending on your preference.

On the inside, there are even more pockets that are sure to keep even the messiest of packers organized. First, there's a 15" padded laptop sleeve. There are also see-through mesh pockets, an elastic water bottle holder, and multiple card slots. In addition to the pockets within the bag, the Nimbus Weekender comes with a separate shoe pouch. A particularly unique feature we love is the zippered pocket inside the bag that's meant to hold a portable power bank. It connects to the exterior phone pocket, which makes charging your devices on-the-go a breeze.

Shoppers love this bag for its convenience and versatility, as shown by rave reviews on Caraa Sport's website. One reviewer specifically commented on how convenient this bag is for travel. "I've been looking for a bag for a very long time that would allow me to consolidate my bags to board a plane. This bag holds and organizes everything effortlessly...it's brilliant. It's light and can be shoved under an airplane seat with ease."

