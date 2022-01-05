Canada Goose Debuted Luxury Winter Boots — and I Tested Them Out

Having grown up in South Carolina, I never really understood the need for sturdy, winter-proof boots. Our winter days rarely lingered below freezing, and snow was an exciting, short-lived event that happened maybe once or twice a year. Of course, it only takes one ill-equipped trip (in my case, to Iceland in February without snow boots) to realize the importance of proper footwear. This winter, I tested Canada Goose's new Journey Boot on a ski trip in Quebec and throughout my daily life in New York City, and now, they're a winter essential.