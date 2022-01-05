Canada Goose Debuted Luxury Winter Boots — and I Tested Them Out
This fall, Canada Goose — the luxury clothing brand known for its iconic (and very cozy) winter coats — launched boots for the first time ever. With two styles — the Snow Mantra Boot and the Journey Boot — the company has you covered for all your winter travels. I recently put the Journey Boot, a versatile performance hiking shoe, to the test in the snowy Canadian mountains and freezing New York City streets. Here's why these boots are my new favorite winter staple.
Having grown up in South Carolina, I never really understood the need for sturdy, winter-proof boots. Our winter days rarely lingered below freezing, and snow was an exciting, short-lived event that happened maybe once or twice a year. Of course, it only takes one ill-equipped trip (in my case, to Iceland in February without snow boots) to realize the importance of proper footwear. This winter, I tested Canada Goose's new Journey Boot on a ski trip in Quebec and throughout my daily life in New York City, and now, they're a winter essential.
To buy: canadagoose.com, $750
Forty experts — from scientists to athletes — tested the over-the-ankle boots on a variety of terrain over six months, so they have all the details you'd expect from Canada Goose, including durable Terracare leather, a waterproof barrier to keep feet dry, and a Canadian maple leaf-inspired tread with great grip. According to Canada Goose's Thermal Experience Index, the boots are ideal for temperatures between five and 32 degrees Fahrenheit. This season, the shoes come with a limited-edition Canada Goose hard case, adding an extra-cool and luxe touch to the next-level boots.
With design inspired by classic alpine hiker boots and features that provide comfort and warmth — whether you're trekking through the snow on a mountain or city sidewalk — the Journey Boot is super versatile. I've always found hiking boots to be uncomfortable, and honestly, not very stylish, but these were comfortable from the first wear and looked great, whether I was on a winter hike or enjoying après-ski drinks. The boots are pricey, at $750, but I know I'll continue to wear them season after season on ski trips, snowy hikes, cold-weather strolls, and more.