Canada Goose’s New Knitwear Will Keep You Warm — but Won’t Add Extra Bulk to Your Winter Wardrobe

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

For many people, winter often means bundling up and adding layers upon layers to stay warm. And that often leads to overheating the minute you step indoors. However, these new knits from Canada Goose are made with technology that will keep you impressively warm without overheating or feeling bulky.

The knitwear collection includes HyBridge Knit styles, which integrate down and wool to create lightweight yet warm pieces that will streamline your winter wardrobe.

Related: Canada Goose’s Armstrong Hoody is the Only Jacket I’ll Be Living in This Winter

The Women's HyBridge Knit Puffer-Front Jacket

This jacket includes down-filled panels that are strategically placed at the collar and front body to provide warmth and element protection. This jacket, like others in the collection, is made with Thermal Mapping technology, which makes it more breathable by placing an open-knit construction in places where you're likely to overheat, like the upper back and under arms.

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $650

The Men's HyBridge Knit-Sleeve Puffer Jacket

The men's version of this jacket has down-filled panels at the front body, but a knit collar. Thermal Mapping technology is implemented at the upper back, under arms, and side body.

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $650

The Women's HyBridge Knit Anorak Jacket

This jacket is a Merino wool hoodie pullover that features down-filled panels at the hood, chest, and sleeves. It includes Thermal Mapping technology in the upper back and under arms. The jacket also has knit cuffs with thumbholes, which are perfect for locking in heat, especially if you forget your gloves.

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $625

The Men's HyBridge Reversible Zip-front Hoodie

This zip-up hoodie can be worn two ways, with the quilted or smooth side out. The smooth side has a kangaroo pocket in the front and the quilted side has two side seam pockets. The front body and hood are down-filled, while the sleeves and hem are made from Merino wool. It includes Thermal Mapping in the upper back and side body.

Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $750

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.