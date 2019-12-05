Canada Goose’s New Knitwear Will Keep You Warm — but Won’t Add Extra Bulk to Your Winter Wardrobe
For many people, winter often means bundling up and adding layers upon layers to stay warm. And that often leads to overheating the minute you step indoors. However, these new knits from Canada Goose are made with technology that will keep you impressively warm without overheating or feeling bulky.
The knitwear collection includes HyBridge Knit styles, which integrate down and wool to create lightweight yet warm pieces that will streamline your winter wardrobe.
The Women's HyBridge Knit Puffer-Front Jacket
This jacket includes down-filled panels that are strategically placed at the collar and front body to provide warmth and element protection. This jacket, like others in the collection, is made with Thermal Mapping technology, which makes it more breathable by placing an open-knit construction in places where you're likely to overheat, like the upper back and under arms.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $650
The Men's HyBridge Knit-Sleeve Puffer Jacket
The men's version of this jacket has down-filled panels at the front body, but a knit collar. Thermal Mapping technology is implemented at the upper back, under arms, and side body.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $650
The Women's HyBridge Knit Anorak Jacket
This jacket is a Merino wool hoodie pullover that features down-filled panels at the hood, chest, and sleeves. It includes Thermal Mapping technology in the upper back and under arms. The jacket also has knit cuffs with thumbholes, which are perfect for locking in heat, especially if you forget your gloves.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $625
The Men's HyBridge Reversible Zip-front Hoodie
This zip-up hoodie can be worn two ways, with the quilted or smooth side out. The smooth side has a kangaroo pocket in the front and the quilted side has two side seam pockets. The front body and hood are down-filled, while the sleeves and hem are made from Merino wool. It includes Thermal Mapping in the upper back and side body.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $750
