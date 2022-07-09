This Flight Attendant-loved Weekender Bag Is the Perfect Carry-on for Short Trips — and It's on Sale for $38

Weekender bags are probably one of the most versatile luggage pieces out there. Whether you reach for it as a duffel for overnight trips or as a carry-on for short getaways, a weekender can fit all of your travel essentials without the feeling of overpacking. Plus, you can also use it as a personal item when flying, since weekender bags are well-suited for storing souvenirs, electronics, and other necessities and can easily be stowed in overhead airplane bins or underneath your seat.

If you've been on the hunt for one that's as functional and spacious as it is stylish (and not to mention affordable), Amazon shoppers have discovered the Camtop Weekender Bag, which is currently on sale for just $38. While you might be of the belief that a low price point reflects a poor-quality item that won't last, plenty of reviews were impressed with the sophistication of this bag and how it's held up over time. One customer wrote, "Absolutely love the size, durability, and material quality of this product." What's more, reviewers rave about how beautiful it is.

The top-rated bag boasts more than 1,500 five-star ratings thanks to its multiple organizational features to fit clothing, shoes, and the rest of your essentials. Measuring 17.3 inches by 14.5 inches by 8.3 inches, it satisfies travel requirements for a carry-on, and still provides travelers with an ample amount of space whether you're packing for a trip or just headed to the gym. It's made of durable nylon with faux leather trim, handles, and bottom compartment, and comes in seven solids and patterns, including classic black, light gray, leopard print, and tie dye. Copper hardware for the bag's zippers adds a touch of luxury.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $44)

Inside the main chamber, travelers can store up to a 15.6-inch laptop and still have room to pack two to three days worth of personal belongings, according to the brand (although one shopper said it "fits 3-5 days of clothes and shoes." Plus, there is an exterior zippered pocket with mesh pouches for keeping items like your passport, keys, and phone safe and secure. The bag is also able to accommodate shoes and toiletries in the padded waterproof compartment located at the bottom, which helps keep your clothing clean, fresh-smelling, and safe from unexpected spills.

To assist with carrying, it is equipped with top handles and a removable shoulder strap, which you can use as a crossbody to more evenly distribute the weight of the bag. A bonus feature of the weekender includes a trolly sleeve at the back of the bag, which allows you to slide the tote over the handles of your luggage to better maneuver busy airports.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $44)

One of the many reasons why Amazon shoppers love this weekender bag is because it has room for a plethora of items. According to a flight attendant, who was influenced to purchase the duffel by a fellow coworker, the bag is able to store their shoes, a tablet, and many other products for weekend trips. It's been such a hit, they've even shared the purchase link with "two more flight attendants that saw my bag and loved it!"

Outside of travel purposes, one customer used it as a maternity bag for her sister, and was able to fit multiple outfits, slippers, snacks, and water bottles with additional space. And others reported that they use it as an everyday carryall: "I'm someone that's always on the go from school to work to coaching, and this has a compartment for my gym clothes, my laptop, and all my other necessary bring-alongs to get me through the day."

While it is a large bag, reviewers had no issues with storing the bag on a flight. One buyer said that the tote was "flexible enough to be placed under the airplane seat," and they had no issues with fitting the bag on the plane even when full. Another shared that they used it as their personal item on a flight to Florida and found it easy to maneuver during travel. The durability of the bag is another feature customers love, with a reviewer raving that the zippers "held up well" after over-stuffing the bag for three weeks abroad.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $44)

The Camtop Weekender Bag offers a nice alternative to bulky carry-on suitcases and duffel bags with zero organization, as well as more than enough space to carry all of your necessities for an overnight or multi-day trip. Add it to your luggage rotation now while it's discounted to less than $40.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.