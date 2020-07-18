16 Items to Bring on Every Camping Trip

If you're planning a camping trip this summer, you've probably already begun compiling your packing list. And if you haven't, we're here to offer you a head start. Whether you'll be cozied up in the mountains or lounging on the beach in a tent, there are some items that are must-haves for nearly every trip.

Related: More camping tips

From seasonally-appropriate sleeping bags to portable grills and dining gear, we've rounded up 16 of the ultimate camping must-haves. The best part? Every item is available to order online, and we've already weeded through the wide variety of camping gear online to find the top-rated, customer-loved products that avid campers never leave behind.