16 Items to Bring on Every Camping Trip
If you're planning a camping trip this summer, you've probably already begun compiling your packing list. And if you haven't, we're here to offer you a head start. Whether you'll be cozied up in the mountains or lounging on the beach in a tent, there are some items that are must-haves for nearly every trip.
From seasonally-appropriate sleeping bags to portable grills and dining gear, we've rounded up 16 of the ultimate camping must-haves. The best part? Every item is available to order online, and we've already weeded through the wide variety of camping gear online to find the top-rated, customer-loved products that avid campers never leave behind.
Tent
Nearly every camping trip starts with a good tent, and no matter where you'll be staying you'll want one that's both sturdy and easily transportable. This tent from Coleman is a best-seller on Amazon with over 5,600 five-star reviews. It's available in four sizes, which can accommodate between two to six people.
To buy: amazon.com, from $59
Sleeping Bag
As far as sleeping bags go, you'll want to choose one with the season and the weather at your destination in mind. Some sleeping bags will keep you warm in below freezing temperatures, while others are made to be extra-breathable for hot summer nights. This sleeping bag from MalloMe is an affordable and versatile option that is ideal for spring, summer, and fall camping.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Sleeping Pad
To make your sleep setup as comfortable as possible without adding a ton of bulk to your luggage, opt for an inflatable sleeping pad to use under your sleeping bag. This pad packs down into a compact carrying bag and weighs just over a pound for easy transport.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39
Hammock
Once you reach your campsite, set up a hammock for ultimate relaxation. This 100 percent nylon version is durable (it can hold up to 400 lbs.), lightweight, and packable, making it perfect for camping.
To buy: amazon.com, from $26
Camping Chairs
Another campsite must-have is portable furniture, including comfortable chairs that you can use for both lounging and dining. These Coleman chairs include a cupholder and a four-can cooler, allowing you to always keep cold drinks within reach.
To buy: amazon.com, from $29
Portable Grill
A portable grill will allow you to make delicious, home-cooked meals at your campsite, while adding minimal bulk to your luggage. This Weber grill is lightweight and compact with a locking lid, but it has the space to grill up to six burgers at a time.
To buy: amazon.com, $55
Lanterns
Keep your campsite well-lit once the sun goes down with compact, collapsible lanterns. These lanterns are lightweight, waterproof, and have a battery life of over 90 hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 for set of two
Multitool
A multitool or pocket knife will be sure to come in handy on your next camping trip, especially if it has as many features as this one from Victorinox. On this tool, you'll find a blade, scissors, corkscrew, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $44
Dry Bags
If you'll be on the water during your camping trip, a dry bag (or two) is a must-have. These waterproof bags from Earth Pak seal shut to keep your belongings safe, and they are available in four sizes.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
First Aid Kit
Be sure to keep a first aid kit with you at all times while camping. This kit comes with essentials like gauze pads, antiseptic wipes, and bandages, as well as a compass and emergency whistle.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Portable Fan
If you're looking for a little extra relief from the heat while camping this summer, hang this portable fan in your tent for increased airflow. As an added bonus, it doubles as an LED lantern.
To buy: amazon.com, $27
Camping Shower
Make your camping experience far more comfortable with a portable shower bag that makes bathing outdoors simple. The five-gallon bag is solar-powered, which allows the water to heat up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Cooler
Whether you opt for a soft portable cooler like this one from L.L.Bean or go for a larger hardside cooler, you'll want something to keep your food and drinks cool while you're staying in the great outdoors.
To buy: llbean.com, $69
Quick-drying Clothing
From working up a sweat on the trails to taking a dip in the water, you can't go wrong with lightweight, quick-drying clothing while camping. This t-shirt from L.L.Bean, for example, is made from antimicrobial fabric that wicks away moisture, making it the perfect option for long days outside.
To buy: llbean.com, $30
Hiking Boots
Depending on the location of your campsite, hiking boots are likely an essential item you won't want to forget. The Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, available for both men and women, are highly-rated on Zappos, and touted for their comfort and durability.
To buy: (women) zappos.com, $135; (men) zappos.com, $135
Water Shoes
Similarly, if you'll be camping near the water, be it a lake, river, or the ocean, water shoes will make all your outdoor aquatic activities more comfortable.
To buy: zappos.com, $100
