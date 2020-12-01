We’re Obsessed With This Camper Van-shaped Gingerbread House Kit — and It’s Just $10 at Target 

The Holiday Camper Gingerbread Cookie Kit includes everything you need to create a gingerbread masterpiece, including camper van-shaped cookies, icing, candies, as well as extra paper decorations. And at just $10, it's a steal, as far as holiday decorations go. Whether you build this gingerbread van at home or in your life-size RV on your next camping adventure, it will be sure to bring an outdoorsy spirit to your celebrations this season.