Celebrities Like Cameron Diaz Can't Stop Wearing These Ultra-comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale Now

Diaz showed off the cushioned kicks by jogging onto the set, where Kelly then joked that she looked like she was on a Zoom call as she was sporting a polished blazer and top with casual capri bottoms and the cute tennis shoes. Cameron said she fully embraced the pandemic fashion trend replying, "Why would I do anything else other than this? There's no reason for it." And honestly, with footwear that comfortable, we wouldn't want to wear anything else either.