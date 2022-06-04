Celebrities Like Cameron Diaz Can't Stop Wearing These Ultra-comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale Now
Celebrities may wear sky-high heels to A-list events, but when they are off the red carpet, they seem to love a comfortable shoe just as much as the rest of us. Case in point? Cameron Diaz made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, and instead of sporting a pair of strappy heels or wedges, the actress instead wore the Hoka One Clifton Edge Sneakers in a bright, summer-ready coral hue.
Diaz showed off the cushioned kicks by jogging onto the set, where Kelly then joked that she looked like she was on a Zoom call as she was sporting a polished blazer and top with casual capri bottoms and the cute tennis shoes. Cameron said she fully embraced the pandemic fashion trend replying, "Why would I do anything else other than this? There's no reason for it." And honestly, with footwear that comfortable, we wouldn't want to wear anything else either.
Her exact Hoka sneakers are loved by hundreds of Zappos shoppers who say they are so comfortable, they've described them as feeling like you are "walking on clouds" and "floating on air." The running shoes have a breathable mesh upper that is super soft against the foot and a thick rubber outsole that provides ample grip to keep you stable on different terrains and shock absorption to take strain off of your joints.
On top of these features, the sneakers have a padded tongue and collar for extra comfort, a lace-up design to customize for a perfect, snug fit, and an early-stage meta-rocker that complements your natural stride and helps propel you forward for a smoother ride. Plus, the vertical tabs at the back of the shoes make it even easier to put them on and take them off.
To buy: zappos.com, $128 (originally $160
The ultra-lightweight shoes weigh only 8 ounces, making them a great option to wear for long periods of time or to pack for vacation. Nurses and marathon runners alike have sung their praises, with many shoppers calling them "the most comfortable sneakers" they've ever owned.
There are a variety of colors to choose from, including classic black and white, bright neon yellow, and pretty pastel shades. And they are all on sale for just $128 right now. But you'll have to move quickly if you want to buy Cameron's sneakers at a discount, since many sizes and colorways are already sold out.
If you aren't able to snag a pair, don't fret. Tons of other comfortable styles from the brand are still available at full price, including the updated version of Reese Witherspoon's go-to pair (that is also approved by Travel + Leisure editors) and this Britney Spears-loved Bondi 7 pair. No matter which style you shop from the comfy brand, your feet will certainly thank you. Snag Cameron's discounted Clifton Edge Sneakers or shop the rest of Hoka's styles here.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.