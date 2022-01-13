These $40 Fleece-lined Snow Pants Will Keep You Warm in Zero-degree Temperatures, According to Shoppers
If you'll be hitting the slopes or hiking trails this season, you'll want to make sure you have all the right gear, beyond your typical parka. A good pair of snow pants, for example, is a must. They should be water-repellent and durable on the outside and lined with a warm material inside to help regulate your body temperature. Amazon shoppers found a fleece-lined pair that's just $40 — and you'll want to add them to your cart immediately.
The Camel Crown Women's Softshell Fleece-lined Snow Pants are made with a water-repellent polyester exterior and a polar fleece lining, which will keep you warm and dry, even during rough weather conditions and strenuous activity. Fleece is also moisture-wicking, so you don't have to worry about overheating or sweating. They also have a touch of spandex and a semi-elastic waist that provide comfortable stretch when you move. The pants have two slant zippered pockets on the hips that offer space to keep small essentials secure when you're on the move.
The pants run in sizes small to 3XL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit. They're also available in five colors: gray, dark gray, ink blue, black, and new black.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Amazon shoppers love these snow pants, with many raving about their comfort and fit. One reviewer who wore the pants on a trip to Alaska said, "The inner fleece later keeps you warm while the outer layer repels water." They also noted, "The elastic is also comfortable for all-day-wear for treks."
Another shopper emphasized how warm these pants are during the colder months. "[I] bought a few different fleece-lined pants and these are the warmest of all of them," they wrote. "I can wear them without long underwear for dog walks or snowshoe hikes in our [zero- to 30-degree Fahrenheit] weather and they break the wind and keep me warm."
If you're looking for a pair of versatile, warm, and waterproof snow pants that you can wear for virtually any outdoor activity this winter, check out this pick from Camel Crown.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.