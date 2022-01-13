These $40 Fleece-lined Snow Pants Will Keep You Warm in Zero-degree Temperatures, According to Shoppers

If you'll be hitting the slopes or hiking trails this season, you'll want to make sure you have all the right gear, beyond your typical parka. A good pair of snow pants, for example, is a must. They should be water-repellent and durable on the outside and lined with a warm material inside to help regulate your body temperature. Amazon shoppers found a fleece-lined pair that's just $40 — and you'll want to add them to your cart immediately.