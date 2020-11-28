This Top-rated Espresso Machine Is Nearly 50% Off for Cyber Monday

For those of us who can't start the day without a cup of coffee, being able to make cafe-quality brew at home is a priceless skill. If you're looking to add an espresso machine to your own kitchen, you'll want to take a look at this model from Calphalon, which receives rave reviews on Amazon and is on sale for nearly 50 percent off for Cyber Monday.
The Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine uses precision heating technology to make great-tasting espresso every time. An auto-shot control dial allows you to dispense the right amount of water for either one or two espresso shots, while a cup-warming tray prepares your mug while the coffee brews. Plus, a powerful steam wand produces creamy froth and microfoam for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. And while the machine has no shortage of high-tech features, it remains easy to handle for everyday use.
To buy: Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine, amazon.com, from $210 (originally from $400)
Amazon shoppers rave about how well this espresso machine works, especially for the price. "Genuinely great product. I’ve wanted an espresso machine for a long time, but didn’t want to pay for a higher end machine. I’m so glad I went with this one! It’s easy to use and pulls great shots," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer compared this espresso machine to another popular model, the Breville Barista Express, and noted that the Calphalon machine has several better features, including its precise burr grinder and large water tank. "This machine has been a breath of fresh air...I enjoy the experience of the Calphalon over the Breville Barista Express. I've been a barista in multiple coffee shops and unlike the Breville, working with the Calphalon authentically feels like working in a cafe," they wrote.
