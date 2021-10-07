This Sleek Backpack With a Laptop Slip Makes Going Through Airport Security a Breeze
It happens to the best of us: you're rushing through airport security, you hastily pull your laptop out of your carry-on bag, and random contents spill out along with it. The entire organization of your bag is thrown off, you feel the eyes of disapproving travelers on your back, and you're still flustered by the time you reach your gate. Airport security can be stressful enough without a messy bag to slow you down, so a functional carry-on is key. That's where the Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack comes in.
California-based luggage brand Calpak is known for its refined and durable travel essentials, and that's exactly what this backpack is. Made with high-quality vegan leather, the Kaya Laptop Backpack is sturdy, and unlike many other backpacks out there, it maintains its rectangular shape even when filled with belongings. Its sleek design, complete with braided detailing and zipper accents, makes the backpack look like a luxury item — without the designer price tag.
To buy: calpak.com, $95 (originally $118)
But you don't have to sacrifice practicality for style. Lined with soft polyester, the interior of this backpack offers two separate sections: a main compartment featuring three pockets, and in the back, a smaller one with a padded laptop slip. The main compartment is spacious enough for a book, magazine, wallet, snacks, and other on-flight necessities, while the laptop slip is convenient and secure with a snap closure. Plus, an exterior pocket provides easy access to smaller essentials like an extra face mask, your ID, or a pack of gum.
Thanks to the Kaya backpack, I look and feel like a seasoned traveler when I go through the security line — and the whole time I'm in the airport, for that matter. Pulling my laptop out of the protective slip is smooth, but best of all, it doesn't mess with the organization of the other items inside. Spillage crisis averted.
To top it all off, the back of the backpack features a luggage trolley sleeve, so you can slide it over the handle of your suitcase and it will securely rest on top while you easily access items inside. But this backpack isn't just reserved for traveling — it's also ideal for commuting to and from the office in style.
Choose between a whopping 17 colors, including eye-catching options like lavender and honey as well as classic neutrals like black and caramel. (Note: Many of the colors are currently out of stock, but you can join the waitlist if your preferred shade isn't available.) Just be sure to hurry, because Calpak is currently offering 20 percent off sitewide, and this best-selling travel backpack might sell out entirely soon.
