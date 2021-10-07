This Sleek Backpack With a Laptop Slip Makes Going Through Airport Security a Breeze

It happens to the best of us: you're rushing through airport security, you hastily pull your laptop out of your carry-on bag, and random contents spill out along with it. The entire organization of your bag is thrown off, you feel the eyes of disapproving travelers on your back, and you're still flustered by the time you reach your gate. Airport security can be stressful enough without a messy bag to slow you down, so a functional carry-on is key. That's where the Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack comes in.