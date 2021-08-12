Amazon Shoppers Say These Sheets Are Like Sleeping in a 'Luxurious Hotel Bed' — and Prices Start at Just $45
Anyone who deeply misses traveling these days is also likely yearning for the little creature comforts you find in a hotel, whether it's wonderfully soft towels at your beck and call or a set of adorable mini shampoos. And while there's very little one can do to replicate a stay at a resort, there are a few small upgrades you can make to bring the vacation to right inside your home.
Enter the California Design Den 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, which thousands of Amazon shoppers say mirror the linens you'd find at a luxury hotel. The 400-thread-count cotton sheets with a sateen weave are wonderfully soft and don't fade over time. Plus, when they're ready to be cleaned, just toss them in the washer and dryer and they'll come out just as soft.
One sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet with super deep pockets, and two standard pillowcases. Choose from a slew of colors and patterns in sizes ranging from twin to California king.
Over 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given these sheets a five-star rating, saying they feel like they're sleeping in a "luxurious hotel bed." Plus, other shoppers note that they're the "perfect sheets for a good night's sleep" and "life-changing."
"After reading a review from a woman who bought many different brands of sheets for her bed and breakfast business, I took the plunge and ordered these for my guest houses," one five-star reviewer shares. "These feel like super expensive sheets and my guests have already asked me what brand they are. I've ordered more for my son, and some for my own bed. They feel like five-star hotel sheets!"
"Stop searching for sheets on Amazon; you just found them," another user says. "Got that 'can't wait to jump in bed' feeling. In my humble opinion, go for soft and comfortable — which is high quality, medium thread count, from a high-quality brand; these are totally it. They obviously get my A+ rating."
Whether you're searching for a new set of sheets are just want to recreate the feeling of a luxury hotel at home, shop the California Design Den 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, starting at just $45 at Amazon.